The Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its sister organisations and fronts, were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the UAPA Act via a notification on September 27. Before the ban was announced, multiple raids were conducted on the locations linked to PFI leaders, workers and associates.

During these raids, the investigation agencies recovered manuals to make IEDs, weapons, GPS devices, cash, and jihadi documents.

Bomb-making manuals recovered

One of the most incriminating materials recovered during the raids was the manual on how to make IEDs. Titled ‘A short course on “How to make IEDs using easily available material’, the document suggested that if Muslim youth knows how to make bombs, it will “empower them”.

Bomb-making manual recovered from PFI leader.

Under the list of objectives, it provided five points that were:

To empower and strengthen the “oppressed” Muslim youth To destabilise the well-developed infrastructure of the pagans (non-Muslim) To attract the attention of the masses in a single blow To create terror in the heart of the infidels To regain the lost dominance of the Muslims in the Indian subcontinent

The document further detailed the material to be used in the bomb, how to make it at home and how to maximise the effect of the bomb.

High-tech communication devices recovered

During the raids, the investigation agencies recovered wireless communication devices from Barakabdullah, Ramnad West District President and State President, Fisherman Wing, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Wireless communication device recovered from PFI

The devices recovered were Lowrance LHR-80 Floating Handheld VHF with GPS. These devices help to navigate sea routes. As per reports, there is a possibility that PFI was using these devices for sea terror activities and money laundering.

Gazwa-e-Hind and other material recovered

Apart from the above-mentioned materials, agencies also recovered brochures and CDs related to Vision 2047, which is a document containing material for converting India into an Islamic state by the year 2047. The document, along with PE training material, was recovered from the house of PFI Maharashtra’s state president.

PE material recovered during raids.

From the houses of PFI leaders in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, agencies recovered a huge amount of undocumented cash.

Cash recovered during raids.

Also, documents on ‘short course on how to make IEDs etc. using easily available materials, pen drives containing videos related to ISIS, Gajwa-e-Hind etc. were recovered from UP PFI leadership.

IED manual and weapons recovered during raids.

List of prominent PFI leaders linked to criminal activities

Several PFI leaders are linked to criminal and terrorist activities. OMA Salam, PFI chairman, was suspended from his department Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). There is an investigation underway for his unauthorised travel abroad and also holding the post of PFI Chairman while being a government employee.

Investigation agencies recovered a diary during raids from M Mohammed Ismail, who is a close associate of Salam. The diary revealed a sinister plan of the organisation to create a civil war-like situation in the country.

National Secretary of PFI Nazarudheen Ealamaram reportedly has ten cases registered against him under different sections.

National Executive Council member of PFI P Koya was a committed SIMI leader and an Ansar during 1978-79. He was behind creating a divide between Mali and Gujjar community in Rajasthan.

EM Abdul Rahiman was the All India General Secretary of SIMI in 1984 and was also associated with Karuna Foundation, which is a pro-SIMI organisation. Notably, Rahiman and Koya were privately hosted by IHH, an Al-Qaida-linked Turkish charity organisation.

General Secretary of PFI Anis Ahmed openly supported and praised Hamas, which is an international terrorist organisation.