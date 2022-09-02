Friday, September 2, 2022
Punjab: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur’s husband slaps her during argument, video caught on CCTV goes viral

In the video that has gone viral over social media, Baljinder Kaur, a two-time AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo, can be seen approaching her husband, Sukhraj Singh amid an argument. In a flash of wrath, her husband gets up from his seat and slaps her on the face.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur's husband slaps her in public amid argument, video caught on CCTV
Image source- Screenshot from the viral video
144

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab came under the spotlight once again after a video went viral showing party MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband after an argument. The video captured on CCTV camera outside her house in Talwandi Sabo, has been doing rounds on social media platforms since Thursday.

According to reports, the incident is said to have happened on July 10 but no official complaint has been filed in the case. The cops indicated they have no idea who released the footage or what triggered this episode.

In the video that has gone viral over social media, Baljinder Kaur, a two-time AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo, can be seen approaching her husband, Sukhraj Singh amid an argument. In a flash of wrath, her husband gets up from his seat and slaps her on the face. The other individuals standing nearby meanwhile can be seen interfering and trying to push Singh away.

The incident attracted many eyeballs including those of Manisha Gulati who is the Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission. She stated that the commission will take suo motu cognizance of the episode. “It is upsetting that a woman who raises public issues faces harassment at home”, she was quoted.

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal also called for action against the MLA’s husband. “Totally condemn the despicable violence by the husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder’s husband must issue a public apology and mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him”, she tweeted.

Reports mention that the couple got married in February this year. Singh was reportedly the AAP’s youth wing convener for Majha region. Baljinder Kaur completed her M Phil in 2009 from Punjab University, Patiala. Kaur worked as an English lecturer at Mata Gujri College in Fatehgarh Sahib before entering politics.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

