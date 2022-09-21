Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeEntertainmentArvind Kejriwal's wife goes on blocking spree after netizens point out she 'enjoyed mast...
Editor's picksEntertainment
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife goes on blocking spree after netizens point out she ‘enjoyed mast movie’ of Swara Bhasker which has ‘bhadde dialogues’

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, that the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' has disgusting dialogues and mindless comedy and cannot be watched with family.

OpIndia Staff
Sunita Kejriwal blocks Twitter users for pointing out Jahaan Chaar Yaar was not a 'family film'
18

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has gone on a blocking spree on Twitter after netizens pointed out that the Swara Bhasker film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which she watched at special screening and praised, has been panned by movie critics as a film with disgusting dialogues.

Kejriwal, along with relatives of other Aam Aadmi Party leaders like wife of Satyendra Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in money laundering case, mother of Raghav Chadha, Alka Chadha and other AAP leader like Dilip Pandey and Saurabh Bharadwaj, saw the film earlier this week.

Replying to Bhasker’s tweet, Sunita Kejriwal had complimented the film and said she had a great time and ‘enjoyed the mast movie’. She had also said ‘amazing acting’ and added an ‘ok’ emoji.

Soon, netizens pointed out the film, which is at grey area on adult comedy and full of dialogues with innuendos and vulgarity, liked by Sunita Kejriwal was panned by critics.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, that the film has disgusting dialogues and mindless comedy and cannot be watched with family. However, when Twitter users pointed this out, they were blocked by Arvind Kejriwal’s wife.

Popular Twitter handles were blocked by Sunita Kejriwal soon after.

The screening was also attended by AAP Spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra, YouTuber Ajit Anjum and some more people we couldn’t quite identify. 

Swara Bhasker starrer ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ gets 1.1 rating on IMDB

Swara Bhasker’s latest film “Jahan Chaar Yaar” was released on Friday (September 16, 2022), but neither the audience nor the ratings on IMDb pleased the film’s producers. The film has an IMDb rating of 1.1, making it one of the worst films of all time. The attendance of AAP officials and their families in the theatre to witness Swara Bhasker’s film, however, substantiates the fact that not just AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal but almost everyone associated with him enjoys Bollywood films.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjahaan chaar yaar, swara bhasker
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,100FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]pindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com