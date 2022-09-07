One more dose of unintentional cringe is set to be unleashed upon unsuspecting audience. This time it is in what appears to be a poor man’s version of cross between Hollywood classic Hangover and another Bollywood cringefest – Veere Di Wedding, which in itself was a cringe poor copy of Sex And The City – Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The trailer itself has been so uninteresting that it had gone largely unnoticed after being released on 22nd August 2022. Had this not appeared in recommended views in YouTube algorithm after this journalist went into the cringe video rabbit hole on the platform, one would not have noticed it in the first place.

The trailer starts with one married woman talking to other married women (presumably her friends) and discussing how their married lives are boring.

Entertainer Swara Bhasker mentions how the only outing she had in her married life was to Vaishno Devi and if she had Switzerland in her destiny she wouldn’t be washing her family members’ undergarments. One actress, who plays role of a Muslim woman, also gives a ‘triple talaq’ jibe to her husband, who appears to be quite violent in the trailer. Then there are a lot of innuendos and sex-related married life troubles and the four women decide to go to Goa for a women-only trip.

It gets worse.

The four women then contemplate how they will inform/take permission from their respective husbands and one of them asks them to come out of their husbands’ shadows and tells them how their husbands are emotionally manipulating them and only way to overcome it is this Goa trip. The Goa trip has a male stripper and Swara Bhasker, who otherwise has many kids and spends time washing undergarments, is shocked when the stripper strips and runs out screaming. Somehow, it seems the male stripper ends up dead and then some hilarity is supposed to ensue but leaves you wondering what even is happening. Meanwhile, there is one absolutely random scene towards the end where one woman just screams an otherwise sexist abuse out of ‘frustration’.

All this in 150 seconds.

Obviously, the trailer itself is not well-received.

Top comments

Here are some of the top comments on the trailer. After these comments, most were spam comments praying for long lives of parents of those reading the comments, telling how best book is the Quran and asking all those who believe in ‘Allah’ to ‘like’ the comment. As one can see, even regular movie-goers are quite convinced that the latest offering by Bhasker will be more like a damp squib on the box office.

Recently, the movies produced in Hindi film industry have not quite done well including big budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and other foreign film copies like Dobaaraa which was copied from 2018 Spanish film Mirage. Another film of Taapsee ‘Shabash Mithu’ also went without even some film critics taking a note of it. Even high budget Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is set to release this Friday appears to be a disappointing film going by the trailer.

While these entertainers want to mock and subsequently blame boycott calls for their films owing to their anti-Hindu and sometimes anti-India stand, the fact is that most of these films were actually sub par as well which led to them not doing that well as the box office. Amidst this, films like ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ and ‘Dobaaraa’ come across like those multilevel marketing scams where a bad product is dished out and leading entertainer will make some ‘controversial’ statement to instigate people to ‘boycott’ films, which no one would have seen otherwise as well and then cry victim of ‘bhakts’ wrath’.