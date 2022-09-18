Swara Bhasker’s latest film “Jahan Chaar Yaar” was released on Friday (September 16, 2022), however, neither the viewership nor the ratings on IMDb would have excited the film’s makers. The IMDb rating of the movie is 1.1, making it one of the worst films of all time. Furthermore, the status of the film’s box office receipts is such that industry specialists have not even bothered to provide any information on it.

The film also stars Maihar Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra in lead roles, in addition to Swara Bhasker. Kamal Pandey directed and wrote the film. Swara Bhasker was very active in the film’s promotion, however, the first-day box office collection is reported to be around 15 lakh rupees only. The film’s collection reduced even further on the second day. If it continues the same way, it isn’t hard to predict that the movie would be a box office disaster and may not even cross 50 lakhs in total box office collections.

At the same time, reviewers have strongly criticized the film, noting that it has disgusting dialogues and bizarre humour. It is shown in the movie that four women enjoy their time together after abandoning their lives as housewives. Critics have also panned the film’s writing, claiming that a brilliant topic was squandered. In several theatres, it is reported that those who purchased the tickets were sent to see ‘Brahmastra.’

Swara Bhasker recently stated, while promoting the film, that the trend of ‘Boycott Bollywood’ is being pushed in a planned manner, with an agenda being promoted on social media. She said that Brahmastra’s revenues had silenced everyone. Swara Bhasker claims that Bollywood is being attacked by a nerdy elite just because it has served as a symbol of secularism and fraternity. According to her, Bollywood embraces India’s variety and pluralism.

Even before the release of Jahan Chaar Yaar, OpIndia reported the mood of cinemagoers and they labelled the film as cringe as the trailer of the movie was released. The movie’s trailer was so lackluster that it was almost neglected following its launch on August 22, 2022.