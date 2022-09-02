Friday, September 2, 2022
Jhatka meat based ‘Kulhad Biryani’ debuts on Zomato, Tajinder Bagga says AAP supporters giving fake reviews

In another case, Bagga pointed out how his eatery received a negative review for the 'Dal Makhni' even though the dish is not served by Kulhad Biriyani.

OpIndia Staff
Tajinder Bagga accuses AAP of posting fake reviews for his jhatka eatery
Tajinder Bagga and Kulhad Biriyani, images via One India
On Thursday (September 1), BJP National spokesperson Tajinder Bagga took to Twitter to announce the launch of his cloud kitchen ‘Kulhad Biriyani’.

The cloud eatery serves only jhatka meat, thereby making it a first-of-its-kind initiative against the hegemony of Halal. Bagga also received praise for renaming the ‘Hyderabadi chicken biriyani’ dish to ‘Bhagyanagar Dum Chicken Biriyani’.

The launch of India’s first jhatka biriyani brand drew the ire of the usual suspects, who systematically posted negative reviews to tarnish the image of Kulhad Biriyani.

Tajinder Bagga accused the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of carrying a negative campaign against his newly launched cloud kitchen.

He tweeted, “AAPtards started campaign against our Brand and sending message to all groups to post negative reviews. Giving example of Mayukh Roy who is sitting in Kolkata giving feedback in Delhi. You can check the comments here.”

The BJP spokesperson also attached screenshots of the fake reviews posted by Roy.

Tajinder Bagga also pointed out the case of one Sangam Garg, who had posted a negative review on the Zomato page of Kulhad Biriyani. Interestingly, Garg had earlier batted for AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal after the latter mocked the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus.

In another case, Bagga pointed out how his eatery received a negative review for the ‘Dal Makhni’ even though the dish is not served by Kulhad Biriyani.

The BJP spokesperson also exhibited how Islamists and their sympathisers were deliberately posting negative feedback about the Jhatka meat eatery on Zomato.

It must be mentioned that Tajinder Bagga has been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier on May 6 this year, the BJP leader was arrested from his residence in Delhi by the Punjab police.

OpIndia had reported that a convoy of 10-12 cars, carrying 50 odd police personnel from Punjab forcibly entered the BJP leader’s house and took him away. The cops also assaulted his aged father and did not inform Bagga about the ‘arrest warrant’.

Although the FIR was later withdrawn, it soon surfaced that the Aam Aadmi Party-run-Punjab government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the ‘provocative remarks’ of Tajinder Bagga.

It is important to note that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had faced criticism in the past for harbouring Khalistani elements. Bagga, who is a Sikh by Faith and a vocal critic of the separatist movement, has thus drawn the ire of the party.

