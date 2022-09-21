Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeVarietyCulture and HistoryThe ‘God’ of Adivasis who sacrificed his life for the people: Watch exclusive film...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

The ‘God’ of Adivasis who sacrificed his life for the people: Watch exclusive film on Bastar king Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo

It is one of the great "What ifs" in Indian history to speculate on what course Bastar would have taken if King Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev had not been assassinated.

OpIndia Staff
From the poster of the documentary
9

India, the world’s largest democracy, has a rich history of kings and queens, who had a deep-rooted connection with the common people. Today we are discussing the people of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, where the locals remember King Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev and venerate him as a deity.

A short documentary film titled “I Pravir The Adivasi God” directed by filmmaker and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus Vivek Kumar on Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev, the king of Bastar, has been released on OpIndia’s YouTube channel, after watching which you will know what the local people think about him and why he is held in such high regard even after so many years.

The film captures community members lovingly reminiscing memories of the king and provides fascinating insights into the battle between monarchy and democracy. This film is now available exclusively on OpIndia.

Raja Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev was assassinated in 1966. He was fighting the then-government for his subjects at the time. For the Bastar tribal people, he is still God, and they worship him in this guise.

The tribal people of Bastar recall their king Pravir Chandra Bhanj dev in this film, noting that while India now has a democratic system, the king valued his people and their aspirations more than today’s leaders. Even today, King Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev’s photo is found in the homes of the people of Bastar. People from tribal society stated that there must have been developments in the current democratic system, but the tribals have not benefitted as much as they should have.

Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo was an ardent supporter of tribal rights who frequently clashed with the Congress government of the time. He was the elected legislator from the Jagdalpur Vidhan Sabha seat in undivided Madhya Pradesh. He came to the streets in defense of tribal rights and spearheaded popular anti-government rallies at the time. 

“On March 25th, Maharaja Pravir Chandra, who also was a Congress MLA from Jagdalpur Assembly seat, along with several tribals, was killed in the police firing on the orders of then Congress government inside his palace at Jagdalpur,” according to the documentary. One member of the judicial committee, formed to investigate the incident, reprimanded the government for mishandling the matter but did not hold anyone directly responsible for the occurrence.”

Decades later, his death in the police firing is thought to have had a significant influence on the emergence of Maoist insurgency in the state. It is one of the great “What ifs” in Indian history to speculate on what course Bastar would have taken if King Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev had not been assassinated.

According to one tribal seen in the film, after Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev was shot dead, his body was never discovered, just his clothing was found. His samadhi was afterwards created by placing his clothes. One person told that Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev was killed due to the iron mine dispute. The king considered that the indigenous tribals had the highest claim to Bastar’s natural resources.

The film showcases the Adivasi culture, dance, and other tribal art forms. However, there is a harsh reality in the video that some people today have entirely forgotten the king and do not even recognize his image. On the contrary, several locals believe that whatever Bastar is today is the result of the king’s efforts. People also claim that King Pravir Chandra Bhanj Dev has always been generous to the people. The film also depicts Bastar’s current development work.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘good riddance’ to ‘sanskari’ jibes, ‘comedians’, Islamists spew hate on comedian Raju Srivastava after his death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists, 'liberals' joined hands to abuse and spew venom against Raju Srivastava following his tragic death.
News Reports

‘Jamia Masjid is open’: Srinagar Police ‘fact-checks’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after he makes false claims trying to sly on cinema halls

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi had earlier urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not shut Srinagar's Jama masjid on Fridays. He had poked Governor Manoj Sinha for recently inaugurating the first multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Punjab: Lovely Professional University student dies by suicide, students protest

Comedian Raju Srivastav passes away at 58

Birmingham: Masked Islamist sends a chilling message to BJP, RSS supporters, watch

Around 200 masked Islamists circle a Hindu Temple in Birmingham amid chants of ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’, terrifying visuals emerge

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,110FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com