A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers created a ruckus outside the National Commission for Women (NCW) office in Delhi on 13th October 2022. The party workers gathered outside the NCW office after the NCW served notice to Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia for his indecent words against PM Modi and women.

Earlier, Gopal Italia’s videos from 2018 and 2019 went viral in which the state president of AAP’s Gujarat unit could be heard making offensive remarks.

#Breaking#AAP backs vulgar tirade by neta: Party bands together to back president of the #Gujarat wing #GopalItalia, after abusive comments from 2018 and 2019 go viral, #NCW issued summon against the leader to appear at 12:30pm today.@RishabhMPratap on-ground with more. pic.twitter.com/ZwAqHj6hVF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 13, 2022

Gopal Italia was pulled up for his comments against PM Narendra Modi in which he called the Prime Minister a ‘neech’ person. Now, his other video has gone viral in which he called the temples and Dharmic gatherings of Hindus like Kathas, the centers of exploitation of women. AAP workers have decided to back the abusive leader even after the NCW called these comments misogynistic and sexist in nature and summoned him to give a clarification on the same.

A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers creating ruckus outside the National Commission for Women office. @PIBWCD @MinistryWCD @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/xvaP44AKpi — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 13, 2022

Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, has received a summons from the National Commission for Women for using a derogatory term for the Prime Minister as well that is equally offensive to women. The NCW has claimed in its notice that Italia’s offensive language is sexist, discriminatory against women, and abhorrent.

Women Commission must take action against the sexism & misogyny displayed by this AAP man Gopal Italia, relegating women to mere objects, and denigrating women in modern India even as they contribute to the cause of the nation.



Please note @sharmarekha @NCWIndia 2/2 pic.twitter.com/hx8766Baw7 — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) October 9, 2022

Italia has been asked by NCW to personally appear before the Commission on October 13 at 12:30 p.m. If he fails to do so, the Commission may continue to take any measures it considers appropriate. Barnali Shome, Under Secretary of NCW, has issued the notice. It is notable that Italia insulted Prime Minister Modi in his video by using “Chu” repeatedly for the PM.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter.The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM. @sharmarekha https://t.co/FlbPuul8Ke pic.twitter.com/ExdXEbhUwo — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 9, 2022

As Gopal Italia was supposed to be present before the commission on 13th October at 12:30 pm, AAP workers gathered outside the NCW office and created a ruckus ahead of his hearing.