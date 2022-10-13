Thursday, October 13, 2022
AAP workers create ruckus outside National Commission for Women after it serves notice to Gopal Italia for his vulgar comments

Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, has received a summons from the National Commission for Women for using a derogatory term for the Prime Minister as well that is equally offensive to women.

OpIndia Staff
NCW office protest
Gopal Italia received a notice from NCW for his sexist comments in a viral video. Image Source: Twitter handle of NCW
A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers created a ruckus outside the National Commission for Women (NCW) office in Delhi on 13th October 2022. The party workers gathered outside the NCW office after the NCW served notice to Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia for his indecent words against PM Modi and women.

Earlier, Gopal Italia’s videos from 2018 and 2019 went viral in which the state president of AAP’s Gujarat unit could be heard making offensive remarks.

Gopal Italia was pulled up for his comments against PM Narendra Modi in which he called the Prime Minister a ‘neech’ person. Now, his other video has gone viral in which he called the temples and Dharmic gatherings of Hindus like Kathas, the centers of exploitation of women. AAP workers have decided to back the abusive leader even after the NCW called these comments misogynistic and sexist in nature and summoned him to give a clarification on the same.

Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, has received a summons from the National Commission for Women for using a derogatory term for the Prime Minister as well that is equally offensive to women. The NCW has claimed in its notice that Italia’s offensive language is sexist, discriminatory against women, and abhorrent.

Italia has been asked by NCW to personally appear before the Commission on October 13 at 12:30 p.m. If he fails to do so, the Commission may continue to take any measures it considers appropriate. Barnali Shome, Under Secretary of NCW, has issued the notice. It is notable that Italia insulted Prime Minister Modi in his video by using “Chu” repeatedly for the PM.

As Gopal Italia was supposed to be present before the commission on 13th October at 12:30 pm, AAP workers gathered outside the NCW office and created a ruckus ahead of his hearing.

