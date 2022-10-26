Assam police have arrested three persons from Sweden for violating visa norms by indulging in conversion activities. The three Swedish nationals had entered India on tourist visa, but they were found to be involved in religious preaching activities, following which they were arrested from Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district in eastern Assam.

The arrested Swedish nationals have been identified as Hannah Mikaela Bloom, Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, and Susanna Elisabeth Hakanason.

The three were trying to lure people to convert to Christianity in tea garden areas in the region, and they were arrested while running a proselytization event. They were trying to lure people in the area to Christianity under the pretext of a program titled “Peace and Healing Prayer Festival” scheduled from October 25 to 27. The event is being organised at Achabam Ghinai 1 No. playground in Nakarkatia by United Churches Fellowship and Bless Assam Mission Network.

People were invited to seek blessings and get healed in the event, but in reality, the intent of the program was to convert locals into Christianity.

Confirming the development, DSP Namrup, Naba Kumar Borah said, “Three Swedish nationals came for a meeting in Naharkatia and as per their tourist visa they are not supposed to deliver any lectures.”

“As there was a violation as per the section 14 Foreigners Act, a case has been registered and later arrested,” he further added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said that police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the religious event violating visa norms after getting information about the same.

The trio were produced in a local court where they were found guilty under the Foreigners Act. The court directed the district administration and the police to arrange for their deportation. ASP Chetia said that the Swedish nationals will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and after that, they will be deported to Sweden.

The prayer meeting organised by United Churches Fellowship, a body of several churches, is being held with permission from authorities. After the arrest of the trio, a large number of people, mostly from tea gardens, gathered outside the police station to protest against the arrest. They chanted slogans against the police, and started praying there.