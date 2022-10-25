As per reports, a Dalit youth was thrashed and made to lick spit because he was in a love affair with a Muslim girl. The incident was reported in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The video of the incident has gone viral all over the internet.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, October 19. It has been reported that locals in the region spotted the Dalit youth with the Muslim girl and carried out the act of thrashing and humiliating the youth. In the viral video, it can be seen how a Maulana forced the youth to first spit and then lick it 5 times using his tongue.

According to media reports, the Dalit youth is a resident of Mahesari village in the Ujiyarpur Police Station area. He was having an affair with a Muslim girl from Chakhabib village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Vibhutipur police station. On the day of the incident, he had taken his bike to her village to drop her off. Eventually, the crowd apprehended him. The youngster is said to have been severely thrashed before being made to spit and lick 5 times on the orders of one Maulana.

After this incident, the youth was released and allowed to go. According to Sandeep Pal, the in charge of the police station, he has received the video, based on which the accused have been identified and action will be taken.

Ram Sevak Shah, the head of Gram Panchayat Raj Chakhabib, told OpIndia that the youngster who was spat on was Paswan (Dalit). He said that the girl he went to her village to drop him off is a Muslim. The village head declined to identify the accused. OpIndia attempted to contact Police Station Vibhutipur for information on the actions taken in this case. However, the phone was switched off. Furthermore, the SP of Samastipur denied any knowledge of the occurrence. He stated that the police will only be able to provide information after seeing the footage.