CBI debunks Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s claims of pressuring him to leave AAP: Here is their statement

On October 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statement and debunked the claims of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who had said that the agency pressured him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party. In the statement, CBI said that Sisodia was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far. CBI strongly refuted the allegations laid by Sisodia and reiterated that the questioning was done in a professional and legal manner.

CBI’s statement read, “Shri Manish Sisodia was today (17.11.2022) examined by CBI in connection with ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case. He was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation. His statement will be verified in due course and further action taken as per requirements of investigation.

Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

Sisodia claimed CBI pressured him to leave AAP

Manish Sisodia was questioned by the investigation agency for around nine hours in connection to the controversial excise policy by the AAP-led Delhi government. Sisodia, who is the accused No.1 in the case, used the notice for questioning from the agency as a political tool to present himself as a ‘victim of politics.’ He arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11 AM but only after visiting Raj Ghat in the full camera view.

The AAP supporters and leaders continued to protest outside CBI’s office till he came out and showcased himself as a hero. While giving a statement to the media, Sisodia claimed that CBI officials pressured him to leave AAP.

He said, “I was examined at the CBI office for nine hours. The questioning was supposed to be about the excise policy that BJP claims was a scam of Rs 10,000 crores.” Sisodia further added that he noticed at the agency that there was no scam, and it was all being done to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi. He accused BJP of using central investigation agencies for political gains.

आज Excise Policy के So Called घोटाले के लिए CBI ने 9 घंटे बैठाया।



वहाँ जाकर पता चला कि घोटाला तो कोई है ही नहीं। ये मामला तो Operation Lotus का है।



मुझे कहा गया कि AAP छोड़ दो। वर्ना @SatyendarJain की तरह Jail में रखेंगे जबकि उनके ख़िलाफ़ भी सुबूत नहीं है।



– @msisodia pic.twitter.com/solSNXUgyg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 17, 2022

He added, “During questioning, they pressured me to leave AAP. They said if I continued to be with AAP, such cases would continue against me.” He claimed when he told them the cases would not stand against him, they told him the cases against Satyendra Jain were also fake, and he remained in jail for over six months.

He also claimed that the agency officials said he would be made Chief Minister if he left AAP. “I refused the proposal,” he claimed. Sisodia is scheduled to campaign in Gujarat for upcoming Assembly elections where he might use the case against him for brownie points.