Coimbatore: Police arrests five after one Jamesha Mubin, who was on NIA radar, dies in suspected terror attack near temple

On October 25, Coimbatore police informed that they had arrested five people, identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Navaz Ismail, in the cylinder blast case. A 29-year-old man identified as Jamesha Mubin of Kottaipudur, Ukkadam, was killed in the blast on October 23.

As per the police, the blast was triggered by an LPG cylinder in the vehicle. Reports say that intelligence agencies suspect it to be a terror attack and that Mubin might be a suicide member. During a search at Mubin’s house, the police recovered a large cache of explosive material. News agency ANI quoted DGP Sylendra Babu saying that the investigation into the matter was underway.

He said, “During the search at Jamesa Mubin’s residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, we have recovered chemicals like Potassium nitrate, aluminium, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs. We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened. He is not affiliated with any Organizations.”

Notably, Ukkadam is considered to be a sensitive area and has a Muslim-majority population. The blast on Sunday took place outside the famous ‘Kottai Eshwaran Temple’. Since then, the police have been on high alert, and additional police personnel were deployed across Coimbatore, considering Diwali.

Interestingly, the Intelligence Agencies have also confirmed that CCTV footage of Mubin was seen loading the cylinder in the car and that footage is being investigated. The News18 report also says that authorities believe that Mubin was “circumcised” and that the attack could have a link to ISIS. In the attack, the asbestos of the temple was damaged, however, no other damage was caused.

While the blast took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning, on Saturday night, at around 11:25 PM, 5 men were taking out gunny bags from the house of Mubin, as confirmed by the CCTV footage recovered by the police.

In above CCTV footage, the suspects could be taking some material out from a house in a white bag.