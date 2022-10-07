Several political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to use a minor incident with the Vande Bharat train as a chance to sly on the BJP government.

The pictures of the damage to the front section of the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train when it collided with several buffaloes in Gujarat were used by many Congress and AAP members. The Congress party’s official Twitter account poked fun at the disaster and targeted PM Modi.

Congress party wrote, “Buffalo crashed with the Vande Bharat train, breaking the front end of the train. PM Modi inaugurated it just 6 days ago.”

On similar lines, Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Naresh Balyan took to Twitter and wrote, “The train, which was started by the great man 5 days ago, got damaged by a buffalo today. The buffalo accident caused the front portion of the train’s engine to break. A buffalo hit the locomotive for the first time in 70 years, and the engine of the train was shattered. This is the quality of their work.”

महामानव ने 5 दिन पहले जिस ट्रेन को दिखाई थी हरी झंडी, आज उसकी धजिया भैंस ने उड़ाई। भैंस टकराने से ट्रेन के इंजन का अगला भाग टूटा।



70 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार किसी भैंस ने ट्रेन को टक्कर मारी और ट्रेन का इंजन का ही नक़्शा बिगड़ गया। ये है इनके काम की क्वालिटी। pic.twitter.com/sLFCVLM6Vr — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 6, 2022

Rajkumar Bhati, a spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party poked fun at PM Modi writing “Train is big or buffalo? This is the new phrase. The Vande Bharat train inaugurated by Modi Ji broke down due to a buffalo collision…”

रेल बड़ी या भैंस?

नया मुहावरा यही है l

अकल वाला अब पुराना हुआ l

खबर यह है कि मोदी जी ने जिस वंदे भारत ट्रेन का उद्घाटन किया था वह भैंस की टक्कर से टूट गई l

जो लोग इसके लिए मोदी जी को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं मैं उनसे सहमत नहीं हूँ l

मोदी जी ने तो यूपी के बुंदेलखंड (जारी) pic.twitter.com/J4YEO4zBYY — Rajkumar Bhati (@rajkumarbhatisp) October 7, 2022

Several other people and parties made fun of the accident, holding the Prime Minister responsible for the damage. It is funny to note that none of them looked into the technical details of the accident, which could have cost many lives had the train got derailed from the tracks.

The nose of the newly inaugurated Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train was damaged when it collided with a herd of buffaloes near Ahmedabad at about 11:15 AM on Thursday, while on its route to Gandhinagar. The nose cone was composed of FRP (fibre-reinforced plastic).

It is widely accepted that even little projectiles colliding with fast-moving vehicles, such as trains and aeroplanes, have the ability to cause serious damage. Fortunately, a disaster was averted due to the attentiveness of the loco pilots, and the mishap did not halt the train, which continued immediately after removing the carcasses and arrived in Gandhinagar on time.

Plane damaged due to bird strike. (Image: nypost)

Vande Bharat train that met with an accident got it’s nose fixed. Surgical team who did the nose job in pix 😀

Those who were gleefully clapping away after the unfortunate accident (no human casualties), you can put away those photos now. pic.twitter.com/OAfPTCCNb2 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 7, 2022

The train has been repaired and is set to resume its services. However, the attitude of Congress, AAP and other parties got exposed as they stoop lower to criticise everything for the sake of narrow political gain.