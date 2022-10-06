Congress-friendly journalists are seen fawning over Rahul Gandhi’s new photo-op in his container-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. As these journalists are lauding Rahul Gandhi for his viral photograph in which he is seen tying the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi, they are getting trolled for their old jibes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs with his mother.

Rohini Singh posted this photograph of Rahul Gandhi from her Twitter handle and wrote in its caption, “From mothers tying the shoelaces of their sons to sons tying the mother’s laces – life comes full circle. Our children outgrow our laps but never our hearts.”

From mothers tying shoelaces of their sons to sons tying the mother’s laces- life comes full circle. Our children outgrow our laps but never our hearts. pic.twitter.com/PJu0cLn7zY — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 6, 2022

Similarly, Swati Chaturvedi shared the same picture of Rahul Gandhi and wrote in the caption, “What a lovely picture as Rahul Gandhi ties his mother’s shoelaces!”

What a lovely picture as Rahul Gandhi ties his mother’s shoelaces pic.twitter.com/gEEB4ZsSVj — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 6, 2022

Many other journalists shared this photograph of Rahul Gandhi and the one in which he was seen standing in rain with various captions symbolizing their sycophancy towards the grand old party. Prashant Kumar shared the recent shoelace-tying photo and wrote, “Lovely sequence this! Mother and son!”

Lovely sequence, this! Mother and son! ✨pic.twitter.com/klIUVluehR — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 6, 2022

Rohini Singh posted Rahul Gandhi’s photograph in rain and wrote in the caption, “If visuals are to go by then this picture of Rahul Gandhi trumps all the breathless ambulance PR…”

If visuals are to go by then this picture of @RahulGandhi trumps all the breathless ambulance PR… pic.twitter.com/ihzWQwyzCR — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 3, 2022

Vinod Kapri tweeted Rahul Gandhi’s video in which he is delivering a speech in rain. Vinod Kapri wrote in the caption, “This video of Rahul in rain is going viral. People are writing that there is a story in this video that Rahul Gandhi kept addressing in the rain, but the bigger story is that thousands of people continued to listen to Rahul in the rain.”

This container-led Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi is attracting the attention of these journalists at a time when the Congress party is going through turmoil like never before. It is in power in only two states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Out of these two states, the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party is in the middle of a power tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Congress is continuously losing elections at all levels starting from Panchayat elections to state assembly elections and general elections. The party has had no full-time working president for the last few years and the election for the presidential post is about to take place. Amidst all this, Congress and the journalists in its ecosystem are busy promoting an MP from Wayanad who has already given up on the post of the party president.

From “wow, he can stand in the rain!” to “wow, he can tie shoelaces”, the ecosystem media’s expectations from a 52-year-old MP seem to be quite low.