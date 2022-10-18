As if denying the reality of Lord Ram wasn’t enough, the grand old party of India has come up with fresh ways to ridicule Hinduism. As the Congress prince Rahul Gandhi embarked on his current political stunt called ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ supposedly covering thousands of kilometres, his adherents brazenly began comparing him to Lord Ram in their attempt to glorify their leader.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement compared Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi to the Hindu Lord Ram saying that it is a coincidence that the names of both begin with “R”.

“Even Lord Sri Ram walked (PadaYatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of padayatra,” Patole added.

Nana Patole’s remark came after Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena’s said that Rahul Gandhi is walking more than Lord Ram walked from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

“Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra will be historic. Lord Ram too had gone from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on foot. Rahul Gandhi is walking even more than that, from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir,” Meena had said.

While Congress leaders Nana Patole and Parsadi Lal Meena did not hesitate to use Lord Ram’s name to exalt their leader, another Congress leader ridiculed Bhagwan Sri Ram, Sri Lakshman, and Sita Mata by distorting Ramayana.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran stated in a recent video interview with The New Indian Express (TNIE) that while returning from Lanka on the Pushpaka Vimanam, after defeating Ravana, Lakshman briefly entertained the thought of pushing his brother, Lord Ram, into the sea and go away with his wife Sita.

K Sudhakaran made these bizarre comments while stating that there are significant distinctions between lawmakers from Kerala’s northern and southern regions.

“Yes, there are historical differences. I will share a story. Ram returned from Lanka after killing Ravana, his brother Lakshman, and his wife Sita, in Pushpaka Vimanam. When the vimana entered the southern part of Kerala, Lakshman thought of pushing his brother to the sea and escaping with Sita. When he thought of the consequences, they had reached Thrissur, and he changed his mind and felt guilty. Sitting in a corner, Rama patted him on the shoulder and said, “Yes, I read your mind. It’s not your fault. The fault lies with the land we covered”, Sudhakaran said.

This outrageous attempt to openly insult our gods and misrepresent one of Hinduism’s cornerstones is not surprising, given how the Congress party and its leaders have repeatedly abused the sensibilities of millions of Hindus by denying the existence of Lord Ram.

Congress denied the existence of Lord Ram, opposed Ram Mandir

In 2020, ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Zee News conducted a discussion on Ayodhya and Ram Mandir. In a shocking display of ignorance, Congress leader Kumar Ketkar denied the historical existence of Shri Ram and cast aspersions about the Hindu God being a creation of literature.

In September 2007, the Central government run by Congress-led UPA 1 had said that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence.

An affidavit filed by the Congress-led government read, “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein.” The affidavit was filed to register the UPA government’s opposition to the demand to scrap the Sethusamudram project as it would damage the Ram Setu.

Senior Congress leader of the time, Kapil Sibal fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case for the Sunni Waqf Board opposing the building of a magnificent Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. He also employed dilatory tactics and asked the apex court to delay the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till the 2019 elections. Another eminent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier claimed that no ‘good Hindu’ would want a Ram Mandir at Babri site. Tharoor urged that one should have the Ram Mandir in one’s heart.