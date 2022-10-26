India’s first indigenously developed transgenic hybrid mustard has been given the green light for seed production by the Union Environment Ministry’s Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC). It provides opportunities for farmers to grow India’s first GM food crop. The variety is named Dhara Mustard Hybrid 11 (DMH-11).

The transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University, was recommended for “environmental release” on October 18. However, it is not yet clear whether the GEAC’s approval would also serve as the official government nod. DMH-11 contains two alien genes isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus amyloliquefaciens that enable the breeding of high-yielding commercial mustard hybrids.

The recommendation, according to the GEAC, is valid for four years following the issuance of the approval letter. According to the minutes of the GEAC meeting held on October 18, which were published on Wednesday, additional research and coordinated trials must be carried out together with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) within two years.

The minutes state that after the environmental release by the applicant within two years, field demonstration studies on the effect of the mustard variety on honey bees and other pollinators should also be carried out under the supervision of the ICAR, and a report on this should be submitted to the GEAC. The GEAC said the commercial use of DMH-11 hybrids will be subject to the Seed Act, 1966, and related rules and regulations.

According to a report by the Business Standard, Deepak Pental, former vice-chancellor of Delhi University, and one of the main scientists behind DMH-11 said, “If all the steps from here fall in place, then it would mean that farmers can get a hold of GM-based mustard hybrids in the next two years.”

Approximately 6 million farmers in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh grow mustard on 6.5-7 million hectares of land. It has been revealed that DMH-11 produces 30% higher yields than current types. While the global average production of mustard is around 2,000 kilogrammes per hectare, the average output of the present mustard types is approximately 1,000 to 1,200 kilogrammes per hectare. India has only allowed GM (genetically modified) breeding techniques for cotton up to this point. Environmental activists prevented the commercial launch of GM brinjal in the past.

Apart from the cultivation of BT Cotton, India also allows the import of BT Soya oil, but local cultivation is not allowed. But it is alleged that a large number of farmers are ‘illegally’ importing BT Soya seeds to cultivate in India.