On Friday, some Muslim youths forcefully entered the Garba venue in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Muslim youths, however, fled as soon as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists arrived.

According to the reports, the matter pertains to the Garba function organised at Narayan Vatika Marriage Garden in Jaipur’s Murlipura Police Station area. Some Muslim youths arrived at the Garba venue and argued with the security guard to allow them entry. After the guard refused to allow them entry, the Muslim youths forcibly entered the Garba Pandal.

The guard informed the organizers about the incident and they decided to call the police. However, before police, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the Garba venue and checked the identity cards of all the people present at the venue. The Garba program had to be stalled for one hour. Meanwhile, the Muslim youths escaped out of fear.

Notably, out of the five organizers of the Garba, two were Muslims. To this VHP and Bajrang Dal activists reportedly expressed strong objection. Following this, the name of Muslim organizers was removed from the posters and they were asked to leave the venue.

Meanwhile, Muslim youths were thrashed on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) in Ahmedabad and Indore after cases of men entering Garba pandals while hiding their identities were reported. The Muslim youths were making videos and clicking pictures of Hindu girls.

Seven Muslim youths were detained by the police on Wednesday at the Garba pandal of Pandharinath in Indore. According to reports, they were making videos of Hindu girls. At the same time, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists beat up Muslim youths who tried to enter the Garba pandal in Ahmedabad’s Sindhu Bhavan area.

Hindu organizations like VHP and Bajrang Dal are ensuring security checks at Garba Pandals to prevent miscreants from entering and disturbing communal harmony. According to the Bajrang Dal, Muslim men do not participate in Garba because of their devotion to Hindu deities. They attend Garba pandals with the nefarious motive of luring Hindu girls.