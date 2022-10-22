Karnataka govt issues licenses to mosques to use loudspeakers

The Karnataka state government has recently given 10,889 licences to mosques to use sound equipment and loudspeakers for Azaan, according to a report by the Deccan Herald. More than 10,000 mosques are among the 17,850 organisations that have been given 2-year licences to use loudspeakers; each costing Rs 450.

The distribution of licences comes amid a heated campaign earlier this year by Hindu organisations urging a ban on loudspeakers. According to home department statistics analysed by DH, Bengaluru has the most loudspeaker licences (1,841), which include mosques, temples, churches, and even eateries. Vijayapura has the most mosques with loudspeaker licences (744).

The government allowing mosques to use loudspeakers, according to BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, is not a setback of the effort against Azaan on loudspeakers. “All we said was that the rule has to be followed,” he remarked, adding that the Supreme Court has set guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers. “Even if the licence is given, what’s the decibel level? We want these things to be enforced,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka government outlawed the use of loudspeakers between 10 PM and 6 AM, following a lot of controversy about loudspeakers. According to a government notification, a loudspeaker or public address system may not be deployed unless formal authorization from the relevant authority is obtained.

The Karnataka government permitted noise levels in the industrial region of 75 decibels during the day and 70 decibels at night. Noise levels of 65 decibels during the day and 55 dB at night are permitted in commercial areas. In residential zones, the noise level is 55 dB during the day and 45 decibels at night. In addition, 50 decibels of noise are authorised during the day and 40 decibels at night in the quiet zone.

The announcement came barely days after Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik prompted the government to take action against mosque loudspeakers and asked temples to play Hanuman Chalisa at 5 AM as a counter to Azan.

“Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 PM to 6 AM according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government…our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers,” he had said.