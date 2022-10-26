Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Updated:

Karnataka: Market Fouzan, Azhar, Faraz arrested for attacking Hindu man, raising hateful slogans in Shivamogga

Two more persons involved in the attack are yet to be arrested by the police.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Market Fouzan, Azhar, Faraz arrested for brutally attacking Hindu persons in Shivamogga
Victim Prakash (L), Market Fouzan, Azhar, Faraz (R)
On Wednesday, the Karnataka Police arrested three persons identified as Tanveer alias Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu and Faraz for attacking a Hindu person named Prakash in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. This is a day after around nine miscreants arrived on three bikes, raised anti-Hindu and anti-RSS slogans, and attacked the victim. Prakash was injured severely in the clash and was shifted to McGann hospital for treatment.

Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar confirmed the development and stated that two people were attacked by the arrested three accused in two separate events. “The motive was retaliation”, he said. The accused were arrested and have been secured at the Doddapete Police Station in Shivamogga dristrict.

“The accused, along with 2 more accused (not secured yet) on 2 bikes, passed comments against one Praveen at around 11 pm in Seegehatti. Later, they dropped 4th and 5th accused somewhere, went to Bharmappa Nagar Road and pelted stones and passed comments against another person identified as Prakash”, the Shivamogga SP added.

According to the police, the two Hindu victims, Praveen and Prakash had passed comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago and were brutally attacked by the three accused in retaliation. As reported earlier, nine miscreants arrived on three bikes, raised anti-Hindu and anti-RSS slogans, and attacked the victim named Prakash at around 11 pm at Bhramappa layout in Shivamogga. They also tore the posters of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was murdered by Islamists in February this year. His posters were put up in the city for a rally which was organized in the city on October 24.

Reports mentioned that Prakash tried to stop the miscreants from tearing the posters and banners of Harsha before he was attacked on his head by three assailants causing severe injury. The three attackers also shouted slogans against the Hindu community and also pelted stones at the victim. The incident was also confirmed by the Shivamogga SP who investigate the CCTV footages to identify and nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim named Prakash stated that he could not identify the assailants as they had worn masks while attacking. He also said that after the attack, the miscreants raised anti-RSS slogans. However, he stated on October 26 that he was not associated to any organisation and that he was suddenly attacked by the accused.

“I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came and attacked me with stones and other things and called me ‘RSS goon’ among other things. I don’t belong to any organization or have any past issues with them. The 3 suddenly came and attacked me”, Prakash said on October 26 while in the hospital.

Senior Police officers are investigating the case further. The district government has also increased security in Seegehatti, Bhramarappa layout, and surrounding areas as a precaution.

Searched termsShivamogga news, Karnataka news, Bajrang Dal Harsha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

