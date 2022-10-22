Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: 4 Police officers thrash Indian Army soldier and his brother in a fabricated...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: 4 Police officers thrash Indian Army soldier and his brother in a fabricated case, suspended

The incident is said to have happened on August 25 when Vishnu, who served as an Indian Army soldier in Rajasthan, and his brother Vighnesh were thrashed by the Kerala Police in a falsely fabricated case.

OpIndia Staff
4 Kerala Police officers thrash Indian Army soldier and his brother in a false fabricated case, suspended
CCTV footage showing Kerala Police thrashing Indian Army soldier and his brother (Source- Manorama news)
21

On Friday, four Kerala Police officers were suspended for assaulting a serving Indian Army officer and his brother. This is after the Indian Army intervened in the matter and sought a report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the incident.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on August 25 when Vishnu, who served as an Indian Army soldier in Rajasthan, and his brother Vighnesh were thrashed by the Kerala Police in a falsely fabricated case. The soldier was so badly beaten that he had to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Vignesh stated that he was summoned to the police station to bail out a defendant in a drug trafficking case, but he refused. Meanwhile, his brother, an army soldier, arrived on the scene. The brothers apparently got into an argument with a police officer on the station grounds, and police subsequently arrested them, claiming they had assaulted the officer. The brothers were reportedly tortured in the police station and were then placed in judicial detention for 12 days.

According to Vighnesh, ASI Prakash Chandran allegedly argued with his army brother and pulled him to the police station. He further stated that the officer in question was drunk and that he and his brother were tormented for hours inside the police station.

“My brother told them he is working in the Indian army, and at that time he (a police officer) slapped him on his face”, Vighnesh said. He also added that one police officer threatened his brother that he would damage his shooting finger and consequently be unable to wield a pistol. He further said that when he and his brother requested water to drink, the officers instructed them to consume their own urine.

Reportedly, the incident got recorded in CCTV footage which showed a police officer without a uniform. The police officer in the video is seen battling with the boys. Reports mention that the Kerala Police also filed a police report against the brothers, which said that Vignesh and Vishnu attacked the officer. However, the CCTV footage showed officers beating the brothers.

The Indian army intervened in the matter and requested a report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). Notably, the DGP ordered an investigation, and four police officers were suspended for the custodial abuse of an Indian army soldier and his brother on Friday afternoon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,922FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com