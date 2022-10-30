On October 29, Major General Yash Mor (Retd) issued a clarification on a video being circulated on social media where he seemingly attributed Capt Vikram Batra’s Param Vir Chakra award to Barkha Dutt’s interview. He claimed that his intent and statement in the context of the video were “out of context”. In his statement issued on his Instagram profile, he said he had the highest regard for Capt Batra, PVC and all those killed in Action in the line of duty.

His statement read, “I wanted to clarify my intent and statement in the context of a video clip being circulated out of context.

I have the highest regards for Capt Vikram Batra, PVC and all those killed in Action in line of duty. Capt Batra is a legend who continues to inspire young generations even after so many years.

I have myself been a frontline soldier all my life, serving in most difficult areas and in very active counter terror operations. The video in circulation is from one of the classes on the sacrifices of our Bravehearts. The point that was being made was about the role media can play in highlighting the stories of deserving heroes that enables the nation to take notice of their bravery. It was not about how the Indian Army decides its honours.

I have been an ardent admirer of the Batra family. My apologies to his family in case it inadvertently hurt their feelings in this needless controversy. To end, my commitment to India and its Armed Forces remains unshaken. This is backed up by over 3 decades of service.“

In another statement, he issued an apology to Capt Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra who had condemned Mor’s statement on Twitter. He said, “I have highest regards for Capt Vikram Batra, PVC and all those killed in Action in line of duty.

I have been an ardent admirer of the Batra family.

My apology to Vishal for the needles controversy being created.

I have myself been a frontline soldier all my life, serving in most difficult areas and in very active counter terror operations.“

He added, “The video in circulation is from one of the classes on Op Pawan and the sacrifice of our Bravehearts.

The issue taken out of context is in the role of media in bringing home stories of the sacrifice of our young men. O Capt Vikram Batra, PVC is a legend and we are lucky to have his interview to the media that has immortalized him and inspired a generation of young people of India.”

The controversial video

On October 28, a video clip was shared by Twitter user Maverick Musafir who often shares tweets about Indian Armed Forces. In his tweet, he said, “According to Maj Gen Yash Mor, Captain Vikram Batra got Param Vir Chakra all because of Barkha Dutt and her reporting in the Kargil war.”

In the video, Mor was replying to an attendee named Aditya, who had said, “Sir, give your interview to everyone but not to The Wire. They are very bad, anti-India. If you do not believe you can check their channel. Please see once (Sic).”

Mor replied, “Why do you think like that? Who tells you who is anti-India? Aditya, come out of WhatsApp University that The Wire, Print, Scroll etc., are anti-India. People want to bulldoze them. See, no one is anti-India. All of them are patriotic. But if someone questions, it is good. We need to hear all sides. There is nothing like that. People even call Barkha Dutt anti-India. She interviewed Vikram Batra in Kargil and made him famous. No one knew him. He would not have gotten Param Vir Chakra and this credit today if Barkha Dutt had not interviewed him. Do you know this? You did not know. He would not have been recommended for Param Vir Chakra. She has been made anti-national. People abuse her on her timeline. Please come out of the WhatsApp University.”

Reaction from Capt Batra’s family

Capt Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra also condemned the statement. He said, “Really sad that [Maj] Gen Mor had to resort to such distasteful gimmick merely to extract mileage for his post-retirement profession while discrediting the supreme sacrifice of the valiant soldiers in extremely hostile conditions. It’s an insult to his own uniform and the rank he held.

“May I also ask him what made him invite me to his talk show if he had such unfounded doubts about Vikram’s bravery? Was that to gain popularity for his new profession? Is it also not an insult to the journalism, else why would a girl in her 20s risk her life on the battlefront?” he added.

Reaction from the armed forces fraternity

Several veterans who have served in the armed forces objected to the comments passed by Mor. Former Army Chief Ved Malik said, “This is an unbelievable statement from a Maj Gen. Quite foolish to suggest that a soldier was awarded India’s highest bravery award because of a journalist’s reporting. Such loose talk in public does no credit to him and the rank he held in service.”

Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd) said, “What nonsense? Gallantry medals are awarded for extreme acts of bravery, in this case also accompanied by supreme self-sacrifice. To cast aspersions on such awards is uncalled for and undignified, even for a citizen, let alone a soldier.”

What nonsense?

Gallantry medals are awarded for extreme acts of bravery, in this case also accompanied by supreme self sacrifice.

Major Pawan Kumar (Retd) said, “This is unacceptable Yash Mor sir. Bravest of the brave Vikram Batra sir has sacrificed his life for the nation, and you dare to say that he was awarded the PVC because of Barkha Dutt. Very uncalled for. Disheartening actually.”

This is unacceptable @YashMor5 sir



Bravest of the brave Vikram Batra sir has sacrificed his life for the nation and you dare to say that he was awarded the PVC because of Barkha Dutt.

Very uncalled for



Commander Manish Tyagi (Retd) Indian Navy (a famous stand-up comedian) said, “Neither SSB nor promotions are foolproof in the AFC. Every now & then, there is that one officer who keeps climbing the ladder, just by doing what’s required. In a way, he is assisted by a RO who likes him for being quite like him. The vicious cycle continues, till we see this.”

Captain Suresh Sharma (Retd), said, “Comments by my coursemate Maj Gen Yash Mor have hurt us all without exception.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Capt Sharma, a Battle Veteran and Founder-India’s 1st Caravan Campervan Holiday Co, said,”He [Yash Mor] was my coursemate for two-three months. I met him in Leh Ladakh when he was the GOC Sub Area. I despise what he has said about Late Capt Vikram who was awarded PVC by the Indian Army and there is a proper system to award gallantry awards. You cannot demean that. Someone should ask him if was there on the ground at the time of the Kargil War. Was he there when Capt Batra was doing his Gallant act? Was he there to prove that Barkha Dutt made him a hero? With what conviction is he saying all that? Param Vir Chakra was given to him by Army and Indian Govt. Something should have happened. It is not something that could be awarded to anyone.”

He added, “He [Yash Mor] has anti-system views. He is anti-Modi, for sure, and he walks against the system. It seems there is some selfish political motive. So he has sided with Barkha, and Co who are branded as anti-national by most Indians because he is against Modi.”

Maj Gen Mor misled about the session from which the clip was taken from

In his statement, Mor claimed that the video was from “one of the classes on the sacrifices of our Bravehearts. The point that was being made was about the role media can play in highlighting the stories of deserving heroes that enables the nation to take notice of their bravery.” However, his claim was proven wrong by Maverick Musafir, the Twitter user who shared the clip at the first place.

He said, “Cover-up Ops have commenced, calling it a private session on Op Pawan, sacrifice of Bravehearts and role of media in Kargil War. Plain lies. It was a class on ‘Tour of Duty: Why the Youth are protesting?’, accessible by the public on Unacademy and was a response to the question asked.”

He further requested everyone not to drag him further into the controversy. He said, “I didn’t want to drag it further but rather than responding to me directly he decided to block and feed a new narrative. Truth stands alone and tall, keep savouring sir. Anyway, he said sorry to Capt Vikram Batra, PVC’s brother and that is fine by me. This ends here. Thank you.”

OpIndia independently checked the video link shared by Maverick Musafir of the Unacademy session. The video was nowhere about the Op Pawan, sacrifice of Bravehearts and role of media in Kargil War, as Mor claimed. Furthermore, it was a divisive video where he misled the audience about the Agnipath Scheme and “suggested” that the government should rethink it and pause the scheme for six months. He also claimed during the session that those who join Armed Forces via the Agnipath scheme would not feel much “patriotic” as they would know after four years they would be kicked out of the Armed Forces.

54 minutes onwards into the video, Mor took questions from the audience. One of the audience members asked him not to give an interview to The Wire etc, to which he said what has been mentioned above.

Maj Gen Mor tried to play the victim card

Before issuing the “clarification”, Mor tried to play the victim card. In a message screenshot shared by Maverick Musafir, Mor claimed, “Friends. This is not a public statement. It’s from a private session with a few students. It’s a very old clip where the context was the role of media in war. It’s a fact that the media highlighted certain aspects of the Kargil war, they brought the war to our homes and glory to the units involved. I have the highest respect for Capt Vikram Batra, PVC. I know the family personally and have met his brother a few times. It’s a slander campaign against me by vested interests who just wants to target me for the work I am doing across India for young people. I am traveling and did not see the enemy will attack me in this manner.”

Quoting the message, Maverick Musafir said, “Respected Sir, we may have difference of opinion but I don’t consider you my enemy for the work you do. I just highlighted something that you said and wanted people to know. I don’t agree with it anywhere. I also didn’t twist anything or put a question on your service. I’ve no score to settle and didn’t attack anyone. The statement made and the clarification that is provided should be left for the people to judge. I will request people to not abuse him, please try reasoning with logic because that alone makes sense & sets us apart from the rest.”