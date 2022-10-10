West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar and some other BJP leaders including State Secretary Umesh Rai and BJP leader RK Handa were detained earlier today at Lalbazar Central lock-up in Kolkata. The BJP leaders were on their way to Mominpur, where the Hindu community came under attack on October 9 when they were stopped by the police and arrested.

Sukanta Majumdar was detained by the police at Chingrighata on his way to Mominpur pic.twitter.com/MSHvA04OKt — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Condemning the West Bengal police’s excesses at the behest of the Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, the BJP state president tweeted, “Shameful that West Bengal police under CM @MamataOfficial failed in protecting the Hindu brothers and sisters and when we are going to visit the violence-hit Mominpur, arrested me.”

Shameful that West Bengal police under CM @MamataOfficial failed in protecting the Hindu brothers and sisters and when we are going to visit the violence hit Mominpur, arrested me. pic.twitter.com/UwX6T8wTu0 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 10, 2022

Majumdar, who criticised the West Bengal government for pushing an anti-Hindu agenda in the state, claimed that the state police had illegally held them in Chingrighata, which is quite a distance from Mominpur and where section 144 was not even in effect.

He stated that it was ironic that the police were detaining innocent individuals rather than taking action against the TMC goons and radical elements notwithstanding their siege of police stations and attacks on police officers during the recent anti-Hindu violence in Mominpur.

He further alleged that the West Bengal police detained them as they wanted to prevent them from reaching Mominpur. The BJP president said that there was a major conspiracy being devised with the state administration’s help to convert West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

“If we had arrived, the plot to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh would have been revealed, and the public would have witnessed the atrocities being done against the local Hindu population by TMC goons and certain extremist elements. In essence, the Mamata government is afraid that their conspiracy will be revealed in front of the entire nation, which is why we were held in Chingrighata, which is located very distant from Mominpur”, Majumdar remarked.

He asserted that in Muslim-majority areas like Mominpur and Iqbalpur, the TMC goons are helping radical Muslims commit crimes against Hindus in order to drive them out and encroach upon their land. He claimed that they were not allowed to even approach the area in order to prevent this conspiracy from being revealed to the people of the country.

It may be recalled that earlier in the day, Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Chief of West Bengal, informed how bikes and shops belonging to Hindus were vandalised by Islamists at Maila Depot in Mominpore. In a video shared by him, bikes and nearby shops could be spotted in a damaged condition.

Bikes and shops of Hindus vandalised by peaceful community today as they celebrate their festival at Maila Depot, Mominpore. As usual, CM isn’t talking any action against them and giving them free hand. pic.twitter.com/GJ7N2EHhpl — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

Sukanta Majumdar further added that the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj. “Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦Mamata Banerjee is watching Hindus suffer,” he emphasised.

In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ is watching Hindus suffer. pic.twitter.com/Inz3SAz6OD — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

BJP (Nandigram) MLA Suvendu Adhikari also shared a disturbing video from Ekbalpur police station where goons had laid siege, forcing the cops to flee. The mob was seen waving Islamic flags. In visuals shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, the Islamists were also seen vandalising a Puja pandal.