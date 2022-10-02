From Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu to foreign diplomats: All roads lead to Gujarat for Garba and Navratri

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated with traditional fervour for nine days and in these nine days, the devotees of Maa Durga offer prayers and do worship or Upasana in the form of Garba dance which though is popular across the country, holds special significance in Gujarat.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister arrived in Gujarat’s Vadodara, also known as the state’s culture capital with at least 50 ambassadors and high commissioners to take part in the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

“Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience. Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight,” Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, tweeted on his arrival.

Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience.



Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight. pic.twitter.com/vQPDBbyTUl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 1, 2022

Dr. Jaishankar also performed the Aarti and sought the blessings of Goddess Amba. “Seeking the blessing of Maa Amba ji at the Navratri in Vadodara,” he tweeted.

Seeking the blessing of Maa Amba ji at the Navratri celebrations in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/AoDoEwngoc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 1, 2022

Dr. Jaishankar did not miss the opportunity to showcase India’s cultural richness and colors to the diplomats of several countries.

Watching Garba at Navaratri celebrations in Vadodara with the Diplomatic Corps. pic.twitter.com/QuKj5aNyhp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 2, 2022

“I played Garba for the first time and really liked it. This is a great festival,” Russian ambassador Denis Alipov told ANI.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told ANI, “I thank all Gujaratis from the people of Afghanistan for giving us such love & respect.

Gujarat | “I thank all Gujaratis from the people of Afghanistan for giving us such love & respect,” says Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay in Vadodara pic.twitter.com/umlBLmyP1C — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Shankar Sharma expressed his delight to meet India’s EAM Dr. S Jaishankar. Sharma also expressed his amazement that over 40,000 people danced in rhythm.

“Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji during Navratri celebrations in Vadodara, Gujarat today. Amazed to see about 40,000 people dance in rhythm and to live music. The event continues for nine days (Navratra),” Sharma tweeted.

Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji during Navratri celebrations in Vadodara, Gujarat today.



Amazed to see about 40,000 people dance in rhythm and live music. The event continues for nine days (Navratra). pic.twitter.com/pqGapmgeEq — Dr. Shankar P Sharma (@DrShankarSharma) October 1, 2022

“On Sunday, they all will be at Kevadia (to see the Statue of Unity and other attractions) and stay overnight there. This is a great opportunity for them to understand Gujarat,” the external affairs minister told PTI.

Apart from the ambassadors and diplomats and politicians, Indian athletes also enjoyed Garba and Navratri festivities. India’s badminton star PV Sindhu could not keep herself away from getting mesmerized by the Gujarati culture. The athlete was seen enjoying Garba in traditional Gujarati attire.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and India’s Javelin sensation, Neeraj Chopra took part in a Garba event in Vadodara. Chopra was seen sporting a traditional Gujarati jacket. He also performed the Aarti and enjoyed Garba as well.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in a Garba event in Vadodara yesterday#navratri2022 pic.twitter.com/lM7MAmVgm2 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist and wrestling star Bajrang Punia also participated in Navratri celebrations and played Garba in traditional Gujarati attire.

Watch: Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist and wrestling star Bajrang Punia enjoys Navratri and plays Garba in Vadodara, Gujarat on saturday night pic.twitter.com/m4x5455jRy — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) October 2, 2022

Devotees pray to Goddess Durga during the Hindu festival of Navratri and observe fast (vrat). Throughout the nine nights and ten days, Hindus worship the Maa Durga in her nine manifestations. The celebration this year began on September 26 and will conclude on Dussehra, October 5.