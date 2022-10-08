Two cow smugglers named Kafil and Bilal, who had a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were apprehended by Noida Police following an encounter on Friday (October 7) night. The duo was reportedly wounded as a consequence of the police response to their open firing.

As per the police, Kafil and Bilal are history sheeters who have over a dozen cases registered against them in various police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida police took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday to inform about the incident. Additional DCP Noida Ashutosh Dwivedi, in a video byte, informed that both Kafil and Bilal were nabbed during an encounter between Sector-39 Noida Police and the duo.

थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा पुलिस व गोकशी करने वाले बदमाशों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में 25-25 हजार रूपये के 02 इनामी बदमाश कफिल व बिलाल को लगी गोली, घायल व गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से बिना नंबर प्लेट Wagon R कार, गोकशी में प्रयुक्त उपकरण व अवैध हथियार बरामद।



Dwivedi further said that the police received information that Bilal and Kafil had come to Noida Sector-41 with the intention of stealing cows. Based on the tip-off, a team of Noida Sector 39 police went to nab them. According to the ADCP, the duo opened fire when they saw the cops. In retaliation, the Police also opened fire, and the two cow smugglers were wounded. The duo were arrested and sent to the government hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The duo would be taken into police custody once they are released from the hospital. ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said that the police would be invoking the Gangster Act along with other relevant sections of the IPC against the accused.

ADCP Dwivedi also said that they have recovered sharp-edged weapons that were used to slaughter the bovines, illegal firearms, live cartridges and a car without a number plate from the accused’s possession.

He further informed that the two accused, Bilal and Kafil, have more than one dozen cases of theft and other crimes filed against them in various police stations in Uttar Pradesh. The duo, who originally belongs to the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh had been living in Ghaziabad for the past few days.

In a similar incident, three cow smugglers identified as Zeeshan, Saddam and Qasim were apprehended by Ghaziabad Police after a fierce encounter in the month of May. As per reports, they were running away after stealing a cow in a Scorpio vehicle. The Police chased them, during which their vehicle collided with a tree. The Police asked them to surrender, but the smugglers opened fire. A constable reportedly got injured. In retaliation, the Police opened fire, and all three cow smugglers were wounded. The cow has been rescued safely.