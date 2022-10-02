PFI cadres were trained to infiltrate RSS and gather sensitive info

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, banned Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) was establishing a cell to infiltrate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). PFI commanders were training around 50 members. The STF has obtained evidence from the WhatsApp and PC of PFI members Mohd Faizan, Mohd Sufian and Rehan, who were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday from Anchramau in Lucknow.

Members of PFI were not only given information about Hindu gods and goddesses, but they were also adequately taught about the RSS’s shakha and tactics, so their agents may join the RSS and obtain vital information. The STF is now searching Achramau and nearby villages in pursuit of Arshad, the local chief and kingpin who raised the PFI army.

During questioning by intelligence authorities, the detainees Faizan, Sufiyan, and Rehan revealed that the major goal of this PFI infiltration was to keep a watch on the operations of RSS as well as to get classified material. The information was to be passed on to Islamic nations via their masters.

PFI was entirely committed to undermining the country’s internal power and making India an Islamic nation as soon as possible by unifying Muslims. That is why, by recruiting an increasing number of radical Muslim youngsters in PFI, they were inciting them to reject non-Islam religions by teaching them the lesson of religious bigotry, so that Muslims may govern the entire country alone.

Now, as a result of the intelligence agencies’ actions in the village of Anchramau, hundreds of individuals connected to PFI in Behta and other areas have fled into hiding. On Tuesday, after Rehan was taken into custody, his wife Arshia Jahan began yelling and claiming that her husband had connections with PFI.

Ban on Popular Front of India

On September 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, exercised its powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and banned the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliated fronts with immediate effect for a period of five years.

It is worth noting that PFI and its sister organisations are present in over 17 states across the country. In several states, police and the NIA have filed over 1,300 criminal cases against PFI cadres and front outfits. Some of these cases were also filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act/UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and other serious IPC provisions.

The NIA and ED, as well as state police, have conducted raids at more than a hundred PFI-related premises across the country during the past several weeks. OMA Salam, the organization’s commander, was one of more than 150 PFI cadres who were taken into custody or put under arrest.