On Wednesday (October 19), a Hindu couple in the Alwar district of Rajasthan registered a police complaint against their parents for allegedly forcing them to convert to Christianity. The couple has been identified as Sonu and his wife Rajani. The duo stated that Sonu’s parents broke the idols and tore apart the posters of Hindu Gods and Goddesses and were constantly forcing them to accept Christianity as their new religion.

According to the reports, the victim couple sought help from the members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad to register an official complaint against Sonu’s family at Alwar Police Station, Rajasthan. The police have registered an FIR and have begun an investigation into the case.

Sonu in the complaint said that some of his family members including his parents had converted to Christianity and were harassing them to convert too. “When we worship Hindu Gods, my parents oppose us. They protest when we light diyas in the house or use incense sticks while praying. They have also destroyed idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have torn apart the posters of our deities. They harass us, beat us and pressurize us to convert to Christianity”, Sonu said.

He also added that he and his wife want to be a part of the Hindu religion forever and have no desire to convert to Christianity. “Our family members think that Hindu customs and traditions are useless and that happiness will be attained only by accepting Christianity”, he stated.

In the complaint, he mentioned that his family has been following rituals related to Christianity for the past two years. “We are being harassed since then. We want to be identified as Hindus only”, he reiterated demanding protection from the police. The Superintendent of Police has registered a complaint and has assured them to take action in this case.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Dilip Modi also confirmed the incident and said that some people belonging to the Harijan community in the Alwar district of Rajasthan are being pressurized to convert their religion to Christianity. “They (Christians or converted Christians) insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses and pressure the Hindu people to convert to Christianity. Sometimes they also lure the Hindus and make them believe in Christianity. They even beat up and threaten to boycott Hindus if they do not convert to Christianity”, he said.

“This is a huge racket. They have created a chain in society and lured people in many ways to convert them to Christianity. They offer monthly payments to the people and force them to accept Christianity as their new religion. They have security from the top and also receive funding for executing the conversion. They want the number of Hindus to decrease”, Modi added.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said that the complaint was filed by victims accompanied by members of Hindu organizations. “The victims have accused that they were being pressurized by their family members to convert their religion to Christianity. Prima facie the case looks like that of family issues Police have begun an investigation in the case. Strict action will be taken”, she stated.