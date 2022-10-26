Double, rather, triple jeopardy of Indian origin, brown skinned, Hindu man Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

The 2004 Democractic Party nominee for the Presidential elections in the USA had near identical background as Rishi Sunak – born in a wealthy upper middle class family, went to costly boarding schools, married to a foreign born lady who was heir to great wealth – in fact the amount was nearly similar at about US$750 million. He was an “altar boy”, quite religious Catholic, even thought of becoming a priest! He used to carry rosary and a prayer book with him.

You can Google liberal media coverage of his candidacy and endorsement by editorial boards like that of NY Times. NO reference about his elitist background or his trophy wife or their great wealth. NO snide remarks about his religious beliefs or adherence to rituals. In fact, John Kerry led on newspaper endorsements but lost the election to President Bush. Pity that voters elect the President in USA, or the Prime Minister in India, not corrupt Lutyens elites.

In fact, why go back to 2004, look at corrupt durbari media coverage of Rahul Gandhi or his Papa – do you see any mention of his going to costly schools and overseas for basic degrees? We are told by bootlicking serfs posing as journalists that his great grandpa Nehru brought higher education to India that until then only knew how to make cowpats. Obviously that education was not good enough for shehzade.

In fact, Rishi is not super wealthy, but his wife is, exactly like Kerry. TV comedians used to mock them as Cash and Kerry. But that fact is conveniently blurred and if you read most leftist media coverage, you may think Rishi is the one that is rich!

It should be clear to anyone that Rishi Sunak suffers from double or even triple jeopardy – he is not just a rightwing conservative but also a dark skinned Hindu that is not ashamed of his legacy and faith. That makes him ‘wajib-al-qatl’ as per the Stalinist fringe left-Islamist jihadi fanatics continuum, as well as assorted Lutyens coolies of fascist looter dynasts that passes for liberals in today’s world. (I have written about them elsewhere).

Guardian’s Islamist propaganda journalist of Leicester infamy, Aina Khan, posted a picture of shoes and sandals left outside the doors of 10 Downing – and it ‘cracked her up’. Can you imagine her or any mainstream journalist mocking ham sandwiches or the staple British breakfast bacon banned in 10 Downing if there’s a Muslim PM? What will happen if you do? You will cancelled. Aina doesn’t even want others to call her Islamist despite such track record.

Abuse of Hindus is not just an optional add-on for liberals, it is a compulsory pre-qualification and an entrance test.

In fact, we often don’t even need others to abuse. One SM genius even posted that she was “raised a heathen” but managed to overcome it, proudly treating a pejorative as a trophy. If you ever wonder how an island of 30m could enslave India, such brown noses and lickspittles provide the answer. I always consider Muslims of the subcontinent as far superior in this respect. Subject only to extremely rare exceptions, they neither engage in self-abuse nor sacrifice their self-respect and faith to lick a few dollars out of the white man’s orifice.

Just read the tweets of elite blue-tick scholar (like Baghdadi?) Ayesha Siddiqua – the consistent labelling of Sunak as “Hindutva” with zero evidence other than his visiting temples. Much worse abuse on Rishi as ‘cow piss drinker’ etc by other fanatic barbaric animals on SM followed Ayesha’s snide remarks about ‘cow temple’. She never bothered to condemn them while every Hindu is expected to hold “Ashamed” placards whenever some anonymous troll says something.

Ayesha or Aina can abuse Hinduism in this way because they are confident about leftist-Islamist woke control over Twitter and SM and MSM in general. Just try criticising Islam and see what happens. She would have lost her blue tick, academic posts and banned from all SM and hiding in fear of life like Nupur Sharma. Ayesha or Aina can instead continue to pour venom on any observant Hindu conveniently labelled Hindutva and further the left-Islamist pogrom on Hinduism in innovative ways. One of them may even get a Padma award if dynastic dacoity returns to power in India propped up by Stalinists.

Leftist mainstreaming of anti-Hindu hate and jihadist fanaticism is a loss for Islamist Pakistanis who could have easily embraced Sunak as their own. But they prefer to wallow in vile abuse, confident that leftist ‘liberals’ will back them up with their own sophisticated abuse and ‘crack up’ at Hinduphobic hate wrapped up as jokes.

We must understand how Western media in general and liberal media in particular works to mainstream anti-Hindu hate and cover it up in various ways. Naturally the corrupt brown coolie ecosystem takes the cue and runs with it because cash and patronage come with such licking.

If a right winger like Bobby Jindal, converted from Hindu to Christian wears his religion on his sleeve and talks about it at every turn, he will be merely abused for being right but never for being a Christian. If he is white Christian woke leftist, he can be as religious as he wants – like Biden often is. He will never be questioned either for his skin colour or his faith or his beliefs. In fact, he will never be questioned on anything – be it mental capacity to govern, track record, performance, groping or son’s corruption. That is liberalism.

Your Hindu identity is not a handicap once you embrace leftist politics – that is only provided you keep it a dark secret, and not talk about it. Or be agnostic. Like Pramila Jayapal. If you fail that test, you can open to abuse on faith. Just see UK Labour MP Navendhu Mishra’s tweet.

1/2 It saddens me to post this but racism is alive & well within Labour. A hierarchy of racism exists inside the party & some groups are seen as fair game for attacks based on religion/race/heritage.



More needs to be done when it comes to be being inclusive & welcoming to all. — Navendu Mishra (@NavPMishra) June 28, 2021

A ready reckoner

In fact, the myriad combinations of colour, faith and politics makes the landscape a bit tricky for any wannabe politician. Let us put it in a simple table so it is easy to understand!

Skin Politics Faith Result Sample White Right Christian Nutjob Trump White Left Christian Hero! All boxes check! Biden White Left Hindu Abuse of faith Tulsi Gabbard White Right Hindu Vile abuse of both politics and faith Wait for Tulsi to join Republicans Brown Right Hindu Worst abuse of all three – double, triple jeopardy! Rishi Sunak Brown Left Hindu Keep faith secret or discard then OK. If not, attack on faith Pramila Jayapal, Navendhu Mishra Brown Right Christian Politics attacked, not faith Bobby Jindal Brown Left Christian Hero Kamala Harris

This table can come in handy if and when you try to enter politics with a handicap – of either skin colour or faith!

My take

In case you are curious, my own take on Rishi’s election is let’s not get too excited. I would do no better than agree with Singapore’s ex-bureaucrat Bilahari Kausikan – remember Rishi was not even elected by grassroot Tories – it was just the elite group that didn’t want another election. And not too long ago they rejected him in favour of a “white fool” (not my words, Kausikan’s)

Furthermore, I sincerely believe India is better off with a pro-India white PM/President at the Oval office or Downing St., not an ethnic Indian who has to constantly watch his back, be careful not to be seen pro-India and therefore go the extra mile to appear anti-India. Especially if he is a right-wing Hindu.

Two cheers Rishi!