Saturday, October 8, 2022
It appears that the trend was initiated by Virat Kohli's supporters, who used a hashtag with pig emoji to criticise Rohit Sharma for his poor performance in recent matches. Sharma’s fans responded by attaching pig emoji to #ViratKohli and tending it on Twitter.

In an unusual move on social media on Thursday, pig emojis trended with the names of Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Twitter. This mysterious trend began on Thursday when #RohitSharma trended with a pig emoji.

Twitter users shared different images of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and their performances in past cricket matches. It appears that the trend was initiated by Virat Kohli’s supporters, who used the trend to criticise Rohit Sharma for his poor performance in recent matches.

Following this trend, the supporters of Rohit Sharma weighed in with a similar trend having Virat Kohli’s name with an emoticon of a pig under a hashtag. This trend was in retaliation to the trend started by the fans of Virat Kohli.

As the trends have come out of the blue, there are no details available about the beginning of the trend. Some speculate that this started without reason whereas some find it relatable to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia on October 23. The tournament will begin on October 16. The players chosen for the series are Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

