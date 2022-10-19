On October 19, in yet another attack on Hindu festivals, Gopal Rai, the Environment minister of Delhi announced that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence. He added that anyone found indulging in these activities may face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

Furthermore, anyone found purchasing and bursting firecrackers is also a punishable offence. Anyone found indulging in these activities will be fined up to Rs 200 and a jail term of six months. Diwali is on October 24.

Notably, on September 7 this year, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced the re-imposition of a ban on manufacturing, selling, storing, and bursting firecrackers till January 1, including Diwali and other festivals.

A program will be launched by the Delhi government to raise “awareness” among the public of the name ‘Diya Jalao Patakhe Nahi’ on October 21. The government is planning to light 51,000 diyas or earthen lamps at Central Park in Connaught Place.

To impose the ban on firecrackers, the minister said that 408 teams had been formed. 210 teams under the assistant commissioner of police in Delhi Police, 165 teams under the revenue department, and 33 teams under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have been constituted. These teams will impose the ban on the citizens of Delhi and, if required, will arrest the “accused” for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Interestingly, 188 cases of violations have already been registered in Delhi, and the government has seized over 2,900 KG of firecrackers till October 16.

BJP called it an anti-Hindu move

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a tweet, he wrote, “Kejriwal is Anti Hindu, first, he banned Chath Pooja at Yamuna Ji, then he banned Crackers in Ravan Dahan, now he is trying to Ban Crackers in Diwali. He also protested against Ram Mandir and supported Batla House Terrorists.”

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had approached Supreme Court against the ban on firecrackers. However, the apex court denied any relief. OpIndia tried reaching out to Tiwari for comment but could not connect.