Hindu organisation Jai Shri Ram Sena has vehemently condemned a video posted by a fitness instructor and former Bollywood entertainer Sahil Khan on YouTube. In the video, semi-naked bar dancers are dancing on a Shiva Bhajan. Sahil posted the video as a live story on Instagram.

A screen recording of the story was shared on Instagram by Indian bodybuilder Bharat Singh Walia. In the story, two girls are dancing in what appears to be a disco bar, with a Shiva bhajan playing in the background.

The Jai Shri Ram Sena has served Sahil Khan with a legal notice demanding that he apologise for playing the song and offending Hindus. They also requested that he create a video apologising to Hindus and acknowledging the significance of the Mantra in the song. The letter reads, “This notice is served to you on behalf of Jai Shri Ram Sena Sanghthan & whole Hindu community for disrespecting our almighty Bhagwan Shiv/ Mantra by propagating them in a lustful and disrespectful manner.”

The notice by JSRS.

Referring to the video, it says, “This scene of yours is deliberate and maliciously intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindus/ Sanatanis and Hindu/ Sanatani beliefs by visual representation of Shiva’s Mantra in a disrespectful manner in the following video and this act is punishable under section 295-A and 298 of IPC 1860.”

The letter went on to say that Sahil Khan will have to record a video that conveys the meaning of the Mantra, as well as one apologising for releasing the video that offended the religious sensibilities of the Hindu/ Sanatani community, and that the video should be deleted immediately. If he fails to do one of the two prayers listed above, the Hindu/ Sanatani Community will be forced to pursue legal action against him.

Sahil Khan has been involved in a number of controversies in the past. Ayesha Shroff, the wife of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, filed a case of cheating and fraud against Sahil Khan in November 2014. In October of the same year, Sahil Khan was bashed in the gym by actress Sana Khan’s lover Ismail Khan, who claimed that Sahil had given false information about Sana to the press.

On social media, Sahil Khan presents himself as a wealthy influencer who enjoys his luxurious lifestyle always surrounded by girls. While in Dubai and other places around the world, he continues to share images and videos on social media.