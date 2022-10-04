Bollywood singer and music composer Kshitij Tarey is going through a rough time due to his bitter divorce battle that has been going on for a few years now. The singer revealed that he has been physically abused by his estranged wife and her family members, who are also forcing him to stay away from his kids now.

The singer, on September 18, took to his social media accounts to share his ordeal during this time. He said that he is a victim of domestic violence and that he is not allowed to meet his twin sons, Advay and Advik. He also said that his wife had taken the children forcefully with her and was torturing them mentally, further affecting their childhood.

“I tried for long that these things should not come out in public, but now I am left with no option but to do this. I am going through a very bad and violent divorce case”, he said adding that he and his wife were facing several issues and so had decided to apply for divorce mutually. However, the singer noted that he was blamed for the divorce and his wife accused him of demanding dowry, having an extramarital affair, and abusing her.

The couple got divorced in December 2019. According to Tarey, his wife left his children with him in Mumbai and went to her home with her Brother and sister-in-law. “One month later in January 2020, my wife came on the pretext of celebrating our children’s birthday and blamed me for a lot of wrong things and forcefully took the kids away from me with the help of a couple from my building”, his social media post read.

He added that the couple in his building helped his wife in attaining her malicious intent and defamed him in every sense possible. “I had to send legal notice against that couple and only then they sat quietly”, Tarey added. He stated that his wife took his kids to Hyderabad first and then to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and treated them badly. She also did not allow Tarey to meet the twins.

Kshitij Tarey tried to reconcile with his wife for the betterment of the children but to no avail. She instead demanded huge money and falsely accused the singer of wrongdoing. His wife took the kids to Ujjain in February 2020 and abused Tarey when he went there to meet them. “In Feb 2020, I went to Ujjain to meet my kids where she (wife) created a lot of drama and tried to implicate me. When I went to their home, things got heated and eventually, I had to tell her family that she has been violent with me and hit me. (Yes, Man can be victim of physical Abuse) thinking that now”, he said on September 18.

The singer alleged that the family members of his wife also supported her in filing fake complaints against him and accusing him of dowry and violence. “Her cousin brother told me that I will face huge consequences and said ‘ise to main dekh lunga (I’ll see him)’. To my shock, her mother also supported her. Her whole family didn’t seem to find anything wrong in my wife being a physical abuser”, he stated. He also shared one incident when his estranged wife beat herself and accused him of domestic violence. She also asked him to get court orders to meet his children.

“Kids were very very happy and always asked me to come to meet them. The things my children used to tell me about their mother and her family during visits were no less than any shock. But I believe in the Indian law and judiciary, so I kept convincing the kids that everything will be fine. My children many times pleaded with me that I should take them with me because their mother and her family are treating them very badly but since the court cases were going on I decided that I will fight it legally”, he said.

Recently, in May 2022, the singer attained the Court orders to meet his children but was barred from meeting them by his wife and sister-in-law. “The duo gathered the people from the locality and asked me to leave. They created pressure upon me but I exposed my wife and her violent behaviour. The duo also threatened me with my life and didn’t allow me to meet my sons though I had the court orders”, Kshitij Tarey said.

The singer has filed a complaint against his wife and his sister-in-law and the investigation into the case is underway. According to the reports, the singer was being troubled for refusing to worship his father-in-law who believes himself to be an avatar of God. “I worship God and not a man who pretends to be an avatar of God”, Tarey noted.

Later, Kshitij Tarey took to social media to comment on the Parental Alienation suffered by him and said that he was worried about his children. He also reiterated that he was the victim of domestic violence and that men can also be the victims of bad marriages. He said he missed his children and that they were not being treated in a good manner by his estranged wife who forcefully took his children away from him. “She brainwashed my children against me and she and her family interfered in the father-son relationship”, he said.

According to the singer, his estranged wife demanded Rs 2 lakh per month for maintenance and Rs 2 lakhs monthly for children and other related expenses. She also demanded Rs 3 lakhs per month as an interim expense under the domestic violence case.

Kshitij Tarey is a playback singer in Bollywood known for singing popular numbers like Tose Naina Lage (Anwar), Aye Khuda (Dev D), Bandeya (Murder), Madno (Lamhaa). He has also published a lot of music videos on YouTube including the one on parental alienation in which he expressed his feelings towards his children through vocal music.