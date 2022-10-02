SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health critical, admitted to ICU

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has been sent to the ICU ward of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following a worsening in his health. The 82-year-old leader was previously hospitalised at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital for a chronic health problem, and his medical condition is stated to be grave at the moment.

According to sources, he was brought to the hospital following a significant health problem, and his medical condition is currently critical. Dr Sushila Kataria, a specialist in Internal Medicine, is now supervising his treatment. Mulayam Singh Yadav has made just a few public appearances in recent years due to his deteriorating health.

Akhilesh Yadav is reported to have left for the national capital following the news, while Shivpal Singh Yadav was also on his way to the hospital. Soon after the news broke, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sent his best wishes for Yadav’s quick recovery.

यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की सेहत खराब होने की मिडिया के माध्यम से जानकारी प्राप्त हुई,मैं भगवान से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना एवं प्रार्थना करता हूँ! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 2, 2022

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was also hospitalised at Medanta Hospital earlier. Mulayam Singh often complains of a stomachache. He has recently been hospitalised to the hospital on multiple occasions. Mulayam Singh was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in December of last year after complaining of stomach pain.

In 1967, Mulayam Singh Yadav won his first election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Yadav was elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989. In 1992, Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party. In order to win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in November 1993, he teamed up with the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s alliance prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party from seizing control of the state once more in 1993.