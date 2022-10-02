Sunday, October 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSamajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health critical, admitted to ICU at Gurugram hospital
News Reports
Updated:

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health critical, admitted to ICU at Gurugram hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been hospitalised at Gurugram's Medanta hospital for a chronic health problem, and his condition is said to be critical

OpIndia Staff
SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health critical, admitted to ICU
Image: Hindustan
6

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has been sent to the ICU ward of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following a worsening in his health. The 82-year-old leader was previously hospitalised at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital for a chronic health problem, and his medical condition is stated to be grave at the moment.

According to sources, he was brought to the hospital following a significant health problem, and his medical condition is currently critical. Dr Sushila Kataria, a specialist in Internal Medicine, is now supervising his treatment. Mulayam Singh Yadav has made just a few public appearances in recent years due to his deteriorating health.

Akhilesh Yadav is reported to have left for the national capital following the news, while Shivpal Singh Yadav was also on his way to the hospital. Soon after the news broke, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sent his best wishes for Yadav’s quick recovery.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was also hospitalised at Medanta Hospital earlier. Mulayam Singh often complains of a stomachache. He has recently been hospitalised to the hospital on multiple occasions. Mulayam Singh was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in December of last year after complaining of stomach pain.

In 1967, Mulayam Singh Yadav won his first election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Yadav was elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989.  In 1992, Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party. In order to win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in November 1993, he teamed up with the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party’s alliance prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party from seizing control of the state once more in 1993.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,377FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com