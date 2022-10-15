On Saturday, Delhi BJP leader and spokesperson Tajinder Bagga quoting a tweet posted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat leader Gopal Italia in 2018 took a jibe at Italia for being a “paap of Congress”. However, the official Twitter handle of Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal replied to Bagga’s tweet alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is an illegitimate child of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Notably, in his 2018 tweet, Gopal Italia wrote, “Exercising constitutional powers, Congress (@/INCIndia) should expose the drama of the BJP in front of the people by bringing a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of Ram temple.”

To this, Tajinder Bagga took a jibe and tweeted, “Not a snake of AAP but a sin of Congress.”

आप नही साँप है , कांग्रेस का पाप हैं https://t.co/Jw4H8PqFQg — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 15, 2022

Interestingly, the Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal jumped in, replied to Bagga’s tweet, and wrote, “BJP’s agent is now telling his own illegitimate child as neighbour’s, the whole world knows that the father of BJP and AAP is ##RSS!”

खुद की नाजायज औलाद को अब पड़ोसी की बता रहा है 😂 बीजेपी का दल्ला 😂 , पूरी दुनिया को पता है बीजेपी और AAP का एक ही बाप ##RSS है !😂 — Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal (@SevadalDD) October 15, 2022

Bagga quoting the Sevadal tweet pointed out the language used by the congress body handle and the culture of ’Sonia Gandhi’s Congress’.

“Culture and language of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress,” he tweeted.

Culture and language of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress https://t.co/iLonBsOVqd — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 15, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time a Congress official account has attracted controversy on Twitter.

Congress tweets and deletes fake ‘AajTak survey’

The Congress party lauded its leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (October 13) for allegedly overtaking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the people’s choice, based on an imaginary poll attributed to news outlet Aaj Tak.

According to the ‘photoshopped survey,’ the Congress scion has a 52% approval rating, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a 46% approval rating.

The official Twitter account of the Delhi Congress tweeted, “The mood of the nation is changing.” People have now decided to teach a lesson to those who make false promises (a reference to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi).”

Screengrab of the Tweet by the Congress party

The joy of the Congress ecosystem, however, was short-lived, as Aaj Tak was forced to refute the misinformation spread in its name.

The news outlet clarified in a tweet that no such survey was conducted by its team and that the image shared by the Delhi Congress had been manipulated. “Delhi Congress, the information shared via your tweet is false,” it clarified. The image has been manipulated. Aaj Tak did not conduct such a survey, and it is a fake.”

“As a responsible political organization, we expect you to remove this misleading tweet that falsely attributes Aaj Tak as promptly as possible,” it asserted.

CLARIFICATION: @INCDelhi इस ट्वीट में शेयर की गई जानकारी पूरी तरह से गलत है. यह तस्वीर Photoshopped है. आजतक ने ऐसा कोई सर्वे नहीं कराया है, यह पूरी तरह Fake है. हम आशा करते हैं कि आपके जैसे जिम्मेदार राजनीतिक संगठन आजतक के नाम पर गलत ख़बर वाले इस ट्वीट को तुरंत हटा लेंगे

धन्यवाद https://t.co/lsC8YtHA6Z — AajTak (@aajtak) October 13, 2022

Soon after, the Delhi Congress deleted the tweet without apologizing for spreading misinformation.

Congress leader Nagma Morarji’s ‘fake letter’ tweet

Earlier this year, Congress leader Nagma Morarji tweeted a forged letter purporting to be from India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The alleged letter directed Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to provide former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with Z security as soon as possible.

“In the current scenario, I recommend that you evaluate emerging threats to Smt Nupur Sharma’s family house in Dehradun and provide Z security on an urgent basis,” the letter said.

Furthermore, the alleged letter named Nupur Sharma as an RSS ideologue who could aid in the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra. Swati Goel Sharma, a journalist, was quick to call her bluff. Morarji quickly deleted her tweet after it was pointed out that the letter was fake, of course, without apologizing.

Congress’s “Rice Bag” joke

In October 2021, Maharashtra Congress Sevadal cracked a ‘rice bag’ joke to target PM Modi. Quoting ANI’s tweet that talked about PM Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Sevadal cracked a ‘Rice Bag’ joke. The organization wrote, “BIG BREAKING: IMD warns of a massive shortage of rice due to low yield and untimely rains. PM Modi taking all necessary steps in the direction.”

Congress Sevadal’s Tweet

‘Rice Bag Converts,’ ‘Rice Christians,’ or simply ‘Rice Bags’ are people who convert to Christianity after being persuaded to do so by Christian missionaries promising material benefits. The phrase has been used for centuries. Rice Christians, according to The Brewer’s Dictionary of Phrase and Fable, are “converts to Christianity for worldly benefits, such as a supply of rice to Indians.” The profession of Christianity born of lucre, not faith.”

Over time, the term has come into common use to mock Christians who converted for financial gain.

Congress’s ‘whitewashing’ of Islamic tyrant Aurangzeb

In May of this year, the Maharashtra Congress Sevadal attempted to whitewash the crimes of tyrants such as Aurangzeb.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Sevadal’s official handle insinuated that the ancient Hindu temple was not destroyed by the Mughal emperor, claiming that a photograph taken in 1890 can prove that Aurangzeb destroyed the temple when the Mughal emperor had died nearly two centuries before.

Congress Sevadal attempted to dismiss Aurangzeb’s destruction of the temple in order to build simply because a photograph of the partially destroyed wall was taken decades later. But the fact remains that the original Kashi Vishwanath temple was destroyed during Aurangzeb’s reign, and the mosque was built on its ruins. Even Muslims do not deny this fact; they only justify it by claiming that Aurangzeb ordered the demolition.