Tension gripped the communally sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, Telangana after police used force on Hindu devotees participating in the procession for Durga idol immersion. According to a report by TV9 Telugu, the Hindu devotees stopped the procession midway and protested after police used force on the devotees carrying the procession during Durga immersion, reportedly injuring some.

As the Sobha Yatra was en route to the Gaddenna project in Bhainsa, devotees were dancing to the beats of music playing on music systems on vehicles, when the Bhainsa police deployed there abruptly began pressuring the devotees to speed up the procession. This resulted in an altercation between the devotees and cops. According to media reports, when Hindu devotees refused to speed up the Shobha yatra, police beat them up unilaterally. This triggered a protest, with devotees blocking the road with the Durga idol and halting the idol immersion procession.

The worshippers, as per the TV9 Telugu report, refused to remove the idol and continued to protest until SP Kiran Kare intervened and pacified the irate devotees, after which the procession resumed.

On Twitter, the YouTube channel Telangana Maata published a video of the incident. The clip showed a youth who had suffered a head injury. The injured youth was identified as Vicky, one of the Hindu devotees beaten up by Bhainsa police during the Shobha Yatra.

The channel alleged that besides Vicky, three other Hindu devotees were also injured when police officials used brutal force on Hindus going for Durga Puja Visarjan.

What actually happened was,



One of the police inspector, broke the head of a devotee Vicky. Injured 3 others#Watch the video pic.twitter.com/MpmQaObUSY — TelanganaMaata (@TelanganaMaata) October 7, 2022

Telangana Maata took to Twitter to also allege that when their reporters attempted to record a video by flashing a torch in the faces of police officers, they were also beaten by the latter on camera.