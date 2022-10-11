In an article published on October 10, 2022, titled ‘If BJP’s Amit Malviya Reports Your Post, Instagram Will Take It Down – No Questions Asked’, leftist propaganda website ‘The Wire’ alleged that BJP’s Amit Malviya is an all-powerful individual who can get any social media post on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram removed.

After the article was published, Meta’s head of communications Andy Stone dismissed the story and stated that it is based on fabricated documents. However, The Wire was not letting the story go despite being clearly told that there is no substance to it. They did another story on October 11, where they alleged that the documents they used were not fabricated. To support their wild allegations, The Wire shared a screenshot of an alleged mail by Andy Stone where he was upset that an internal document has been leaked to them.

The Wire claimed this email was sent by Meta’s communications head

Frustrated with another hitjob against their company, Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer had to come out and clear the air that The Wire’s entire reporting is fabricated and based on forged documents. Guy Rosen, Meta’s CISO, shared a thread on Twitter where he detailed how The Wire’s reports don’t hold any water.

Rosen tweeted, “I wanted to set the record straight about two stories run this week by @thewire_in with untrue claims about Meta’s content moderation operations and processes. tl;dr these stories are fabrications.”

I wanted to set the record straight about two stories run this week by @thewire_in with untrue claims about Meta’s content moderation operations and processes. tl;dr these stories are fabrications. (1/6) — Guy Rosen (@guyro) October 11, 2022

In the thread, Rosen shared that both the reports by The Wire are totally incorrect and contained misinformation about their cross-check program. Rosen also went on to share several anomalies in the reports, including email address which isn’t used by Andy Stone, URLs that are not in use, and addresses that aren’t used at their company.

Guy Rosen ended his thread by hoping that The Wire is a victim of some hoax, and is not actually promoting one itself. However, looking at The Wire’s track record of hitjobs, we seriously doubt that they are the victims here.