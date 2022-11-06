Participation of Hindus in the politics of western countries is not a new thing now. Be it Rushi Sunak in the UK or Tulsi Gabbard in the US, them being a practising Hindu has always been an integral part of any discussion with or about these leaders. However, left-liberals always have problem with this, and they believe that Hindus should not occupy higher positions of power.

One such video of Tulsi Gabbard recently went viral on the internet in which an Indian journalist had asked the American politician if she plans to ‘stay with’ Hinduism as a religion.

The video from 2014 that went viral is a clipping from Tulsi Gabbard’s interview with Barkha Dutt who then worked for NDTV. She had interviewed Gabbard just before Narendra Modi’s address to Indians in America at the Maddison Square Garden in New York. In this interview, Barkha Dutt asked Tulsi Gabbard how she became a practising Hindu. In her answer, Tulsi Gabbard said that it was her parents who gave all their 5 children a Hindu name. She also told that, among Hindu teachings, she follows Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga the most.

After this, Barkha Dutt went on to ask Tulsi Gabbard if she plans to ‘stay with’ Hinduism as a religion. Barkha Dutt essentially meant if Tulsi Gabbard finds Hinduism worth practising for the rest of her life or if it is just a whim for some time and she plans to convert to other faiths later on. By asking this, she essentially tried to put a question mark before both Tulsi Gabbard’s faith in Hinduism and Hinduism as a way of life itself. Tulsi Gabbard, however, gave a clever and clear answer. She said, “This is the motivation for my life and all that I do. And it is the only way of life for me.”

In fact, this video is making rounds after India Today’s conclave in Mumbai in which Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a jibe at Rajdeep Sardesai without naming him. While answering a question, Piyush Goyal said, “We believe that if all the states and union territories in the country compete with each other over development, it will only help the country to prosper. More competition between the states to invite investors in order to promote Indian businesses and industries will be better for us.”

He added, “And if at all we talk about narrative, then let me tell you Rahul and Salil, India Today has other anchors for that task who try very hard to make an anti-Modi narrative. They work day and night for the same. They even reach Maddison Square in America and try to make people say something bad about Modi Ji. But, it is their ill fortune that the country has made the narrative in favor of Modi Ji. The nation trusts Modi Ji. These anchors need to sharpen their efforts to make the narrative they want.”

It is notable that Rajdeep Sardesai was seen reporting for Aaj Tak near Maddison Square Garden in New York where PM Narendra Modi addressed Indians in the US in 2014. While reporting, Rajdeep Sardesai called the Modi fans a ‘Modi Frenzy crowd’. Later he was also heckled by an angry mob for his remarks, after which he had physically attacked a man.