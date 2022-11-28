On November 28 (local time), world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez lost his cool after coming across a video of ace footballer Lionel Messi where he was allegedly cleaning the floor with a Mexican jersey and flag. A series of tweets in Mexican Canelo said, “Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag???”

Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Threatening Messi with physical violence, Canelo said, “He should ask God that I don’t find him,” followed by punching emoji and abusing emoji.

Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!! 👊🏻👊🏻🤬🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

He added, “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did.” (OpIndia used a mix of Google Translate and available reports to translate Canelo’s tweets.)

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

The video that sparked the controversy

A video was shared on social media platforms where Messi allegedly “cleaned the floor” with the Mexican jersey. However, glancing at the video, it seems like the issue has been blown out of proportion. The footage was from the post-Argentina-Mexico match during Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, where Argentina won the game over Mexico, thanks to the goal by Messi. The ace footballer was seen celebrating with the rest of the team. Messi was standing either on or directly next to the jersey.

Canelo crying about Messi who exchanged jerseys with a Mexican player had it on the floor. Like bro they were celebrating and had all kind of stuff on the floor, Mexico 🇲🇽 lost sorry move on. Stop crying about it on Twitter you should motivate the team to win the next game https://t.co/minlwo0Dfm — Nestor Sandoval (@nestor7115) November 28, 2022

Canelo had some strong words for Messi after seeing his locker room celebration 👀



(via @canelo, nicolasotamendi30/IG) pic.twitter.com/emRRHK1nGO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2022

A few seconds into the video, while Messi appeared to be unaware of the position of the jersey, he sat down, tried to remove his shoes, and slightly kicked the jersey. Notably, as per the reports, Messi got hold of the jersey from a Mexican player after the match, which is a common occurrence.