Monday, November 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWorld champion boxer Canelo threatens ace footballer Lionel Messi after video shows the Argentina...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

World champion boxer Canelo threatens ace footballer Lionel Messi after video shows the Argentina captain ‘kicking’ Mexico jersey

A few seconds into the video, while Messi appeared to be unaware of the position of the jersey, he sat down, tried to remove his shoes, and slightly kicked the jersey. Notably, as per the reports, Messi got hold of the jersey from a Mexican player after the match, which is a common occurrence.

OpIndia Staff
Canelo Álvarez
World champion boxer threatened ace footballer Messi on Twitter after his video surfaced allegedly kicking Mexican jersey (Image: Marca/Barca Blaugranes)
6

On November 28 (local time), world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez lost his cool after coming across a video of ace footballer Lionel Messi where he was allegedly cleaning the floor with a Mexican jersey and flag. A series of tweets in Mexican Canelo said, “Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag???”

Threatening Messi with physical violence, Canelo said, “He should ask God that I don’t find him,” followed by punching emoji and abusing emoji.

He added, “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did.” (OpIndia used a mix of Google Translate and available reports to translate Canelo’s tweets.)

The video that sparked the controversy

A video was shared on social media platforms where Messi allegedly “cleaned the floor” with the Mexican jersey. However, glancing at the video, it seems like the issue has been blown out of proportion. The footage was from the post-Argentina-Mexico match during Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, where Argentina won the game over Mexico, thanks to the goal by Messi. The ace footballer was seen celebrating with the rest of the team. Messi was standing either on or directly next to the jersey.

A few seconds into the video, while Messi appeared to be unaware of the position of the jersey, he sat down, tried to remove his shoes, and slightly kicked the jersey. Notably, as per the reports, Messi got hold of the jersey from a Mexican player after the match, which is a common occurrence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMessi Mexico jersey, Argentina Mexico, Lionel Messi video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
602,777FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com