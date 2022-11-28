The Centre has stopped granting scholarships to madarsa students in Uttar Pradesh from Classes 1 to 8. Madarsa children from Classes 1 to 5 were provided with a scholarship of Rs 1,000, while students from Classes 6 to 8 received the grant depending on their courses.

In 2021, close to 5 lakhs children from around 16,558 madarsas received government-sanctioned scholarships.

The UP state government had already stopped the scholarship, and now the centre has also pulled the plug on it.

Only mid-day meals and books are provided free of cost in UP madarsas.

The decision to stop scholarships for madarsa students in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly taken since the education of students of Classes 1 to 8 is free under the Right to Education Act, and since other essential items are given to them.

The government said this is why only students of Classes 9 and 10 were provided with scholarships, and therefore, only their applications have been forwarded to the concerned department.

UP govt conducts a survey of state madarsas and finds 7,500 unrecognised madarsas operational in the state

The Uttar Pradesh government had on September 1 announced that it would survey unrecognized madarsas of the state to ascertain information such as details of teachers and students, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-government organization.

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, had stated that the survey would be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which wants to check on the basic facilities provided to students in madrasas. The minister went on to say that the survey would help gather additional information such as the name of the madarsa and the institution that runs it, whether it is run in a private or rented building, and information about basic facilities such as drinking water, furniture, electricity, and toilets, among other things.

The survey identified over 7,500 unrecognized madarsas in the state, said State Minority Welfare Minister Dharam Pal Singh in October 2022.