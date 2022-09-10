Uttar Pradesh: Inspection of unrecognized Madarsas to begin today

Amid the ongoing controversy over Madarsas in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to conduct a survey of the unrecognized Madarsas in the state. The survey will be conducted by the District Minority Welfare Officers and their teams across the state. However, officers of the Education Department and Minority Welfare Department will also be present during the survey.

According to the reports, the survey team is scheduled to complete the inspection by October 5 and submit its report to the government by October 25. This is amid severe controversy that has erupted in the state of Uttar Pradesh. While Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has besieged the Yogi Adityanath-led government on several occasions, on September 9, BSP supremo Mayawati also accused the BJP govt of terrorizing the Muslim society with such acts.

“The complaints of the Muslim community being exploited, neglected, and being affected by riots have been common since the time of the Congress, and now they are being oppressed and terrorized by the BJP who came to power by doing narrow politics in the name of appeasement. This is sad and condemnable”, Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

2. इसी क्रम में अब यूपी में मदरसों पर भाजपा सरकार की टेढ़ी नजर है। मदरसा सर्वे के नाम पर कौम के चन्दे पर चलने वाले निजी मदरसों में भी हस्तक्षेप का प्रयास अनुचित जबकि सरकारी अनुदान से चलने वाले मदरसों व सरकारी स्कूलों की बदतर हालत को सुधारने पर सरकार को ध्यान केन्द्रित करना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 9, 2022

“The BJP government has an evil intent on madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. The attempts to interfere in the private madrassas, which are run on donations by the community, in the name of a survey is inappropriate. They should focus on improving the condition of the government and government-aided madrassas”, she added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on September 1 announced that it would survey unrecognized madarsas of the state to ascertain information such as details of teachers and students, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-government organization.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari had said that the survey would be conducted as per the requirements of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) which wants to check on basic facilities being provided to students in madarsas.

The minister stated further that the survey would help gather other details also such as the name of the madarsa and the institution operating it, whether it is being run in a private or a rented building, and information regarding basic facilities of drinking water, furniture, electricity supply, and toilet, etc.

Also, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, led by several Islamic clerics had extended support to the government over its decision to survey unrecognized madarsas in the state. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had questioned the initiative alleging that the government was deliberately targeting the Islamic institutions.

According to the reports, there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in the state at present. 560 of the state’s total madarsas get government subsidies, but new madarsas have been excluded from the grant list for the previous six years.