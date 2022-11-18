Ruhab Meman, the Chhattisgarh State General Secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student arm of Congress, has been arrested for raping a girl student. In this case, the victim filed a complaint with Kanker’s Kotwali police station on Wednesday. Following this, the authorities apprehended the accused.

कांग्रेस के छात्र संगठन NSUI के प्रदेश महासचिव मोहम्मद रुहाब मेमन ने किया हिन्दू लडक़ी से रेप।



कॉलेज में एडमिशन दिलाने के बहाने बुलाकर कार में किया रेप।



छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार। — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) November 18, 2022

As reported by the Organiser, the victim informed the cops that Ruhab assisted her with college admission and that they used to communicate frequently over calls. Recently, Ruhab Meman brought the girl in his car to Singar Bhat forest under the pretext of strolling around and drove the car to a secluded place. He stopped over and raped the woman. He warned her not to tell anybody about the assault, but the girl stood up for herself and went to the police station.

According to Shalabh Sinha, SP Kanker, a complaint was lodged at the police station, and the culprit was arrested soon after an FIR was filed following the complaint. The accused was then brought before the court and put on judicial remand.

“An offence under Section 376, 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, which mounts for criminal charges of rape, criminal intimidation and voluntary causing hurt. The accused after committing the heinous assault on the victim also physically assaulted her and threatened her of facing dire consequences if she reported it to anyone,” Kanker Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sharad Dubey told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has targeted the Congress party, saying that such crimes are committed in Chhattisgarh where the Congress party is in power. Notably, NSUI is the student wing of the Congress party.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, “In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, state general secretary of NSUI (Congress Students Organisation) Ruhab Memon was arrested for raping a college student. Ruhab has been made co-in-charge for the by-election. The girl is Hindu, belongs to tribal society. Will Rahul and Priyanka go to Chhattisgarh for this?”

छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर में एनएसयूआई (कांग्रेस छात्र संगठन) के प्रदेश महासचिव रुहाब मेमन को कालेज की छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया। रुहाब को उपचुनाव के लिए सह प्रभारी बनाया गया है।



लड़की हिंदू है, जनजातीय समाज से है।



क्या राहुल और प्रियांका छत्तीसगढ़ जाएँगे? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 18, 2022

Ruhab Meman is a congress leader and has been quite active on social media. Ruhab also posted several posts claiming to be in support of women’s empowerment. He was appointed as the state general secretary of NSUI in 2018.

The post by Ruhab Meman.

NSUI state president Neeraj Pandey has responded to the severe allegations brought against the NSUI leader. He stated that he was expelled from the party as soon as the issue became public.