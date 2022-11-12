On Saturday, November 12, a video went viral on social media wherein Congress senior leader Madhusudan Mistry was seen making a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Hum Modiji ko uski aukat batana chatein hai,” said the senior Congress leader when a journalist questioned him about the Congress party’s manifesto promise to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium.

The Congress minister went on to criticise the Prime Minister, claiming that he could never be Sadar Patel.

The Congress party today promised to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium if it comes to power in Gujarat. The news anchor had asked Mistry his take on the matter when he passed the derogatory remark against India’s Prime Minister.

Following Mistry’s insulting statement, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the Congress MP, claiming that the Congress party has a long history of doing so. A few months back, a Congress politician wished PM Modi ji death, said Trivedi recalling Sonia Gandhi’s “Maut ke Saudagar” comments against PM Modi at the time.

Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned Mistry’s remark against the Prime Minister and stated that such an insult to the PM by a Congress leader would be met with a strong response from the people.

Congress is in the field to save its presence, AAP is in the field to register its presence, only BJP is in the field to form the Government: BJP Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi explains the scenario of Gujarat election 2022 in reply to media query today pic.twitter.com/hejLSmEqcB — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 12, 2022

Taking a jab at opponents, the BJP leader stated that the Congress was out to save its presence in the electoral arena, whilst the AAP was out to register its presence, and hence there was no competition for the ruling BJP.

Congress party’s hypocrisy over renaming a stadium after PM Modi

While the Congress party is busy leveraging the name of the Ahmedabad cricket stadium to further its political goal, it is crucial to remember that the name of Sardar Patel has not been erased. In reality, his name has been raised to represent the entire sports enclave, which includes a variety of other sporting facilities. Only the cricket stadium, not the complete sports complex, has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, the stadium is just a part of the bigger sports complex.

After all is said and done, the Congress party making such a big deal about renaming a stadium is very amusing, given that the Nehru-Gandhi family names have been utilised for 450 different plans, projects, and organisations. They should, in fact, be reminded that there are 12 Central and 52 state schemes, 28 sports tournaments and trophies, 19 stadiums, 5 airports and ports, 98 educational institutions, 51 awards, 15 fellowships, 15 national sanctuaries and parks, 39 hospitals and medical institutions, 37 institutions, chairs and festivals and 74 roads, buildings and places named after 3 members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

There are also parks and zoos dedicated to Kamala Nehru who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife. She had died even before Indian independence and had never been a politician. There are parks, gardens, memorials, schools and hospitals after Indira Gandhi’s younger son Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP for a period of only six months and was best known for the forced sterilisation drive during the Emergency and Maruti scam.