Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at Motera: All you need...
SportsCricketEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave at Motera: All you need to know about world’s largest cricket stadium

It is important to note that the name of Sardar Patel has not been removed. However, his name has been elevated to mark the entire sports enclave that includes various other sporting facilities.

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi stadium/ Image Source: News18
627

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and inaugurated the revamped Motera Stadium ahead of the start of the Day-Night Test between India and England.

The newly built sports enclave, located in Gujarat’s Motera, was earlier known as ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium’ for several years now. The Gujarat Cricket Association, in a mammoth project, has now expanded the erstwhile stadium into a huge sports enclave. The sports enclave will be henceforth known as the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave’.

The previous Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad was demolished to re-develop a sports complex. The newly built sports facility houses the world’s largest cricket ground, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an indoor cricket academy, badminton, tennis courts, a squash arena, a table tennis area, football, hockey, basketball, a 3D projector theatre, and a clubhouse.

The world’s biggest cricket stadium inside the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave’ has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 1,10,000, will be hosting the pink-ball Test between India and England from Wednesday.

The name of the sports facility not changed

It is important to note that the name of Sardar Patel has not been removed. In fact, his name has been elevated to mark the entire sports enclave that includes various other sporting facilities. Only the cricket stadium has been named after PM Narendra Modi and not the entire sports enclave.

Here is the map of the newly built Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi stadium

Additionally, the sports enclave and the stadium are not the only initiatives that the Gujarat government has in mind for the state. Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the inaugural event, said there are also plans to build a sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad.

The renaming of the refurbished stadium at Motera after Narendra Modi comes after the consideration of his tenure as the President of Gujarat Cricket Association from September 2009 to May 2014 and not from the fact that he is currently the Prime Minister of the country. Modi, as the administration of the Gujarat Cricket Association, was instrumental in the redevelopment of the entire sports facility.

As Narendra Modi swore as the Prime Minister of the country, he promptly resigned from the post of President of GCA. Amit Shah, who was then the GCA vice-president, took over the reins of the GCA and successfully built the world’s biggest facility at Motera.

The newly built sports enclave is spread over 63 acres and the Narendra Modi stadium takes a fraction of the space in the entire stadium. The stadium has been built at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore by the L&T.

The earlier stadium was constructed in 1982 and initially had a seating capacity of 49,000. The new facility has dressing rooms big enough to accommodate four teams. The stadium also has a state-of-the-art gymnasium and six indoors practice pitches with three outdoor practice fields, among other amenities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnarendra modi stadium, sardar patel sports enclave, narendra modi cricket stadium motera, motera, motera stadium
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about train ticket fares being doubled: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Sources in Indian Railways said that do discourage crowding at passenger trains, their fares have been slightly increased

Now private sector banks can conduct government transactions, union government lifts embargo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Private sector banks will be able to conduct govt-related transactions such as taxes, pension, small savings schemes etc

Blocked by Trump, unblocked and followed by Biden and then unfollowed by Biden: Love-hate relationship of TV star Chrissy Teigen and POTUS

World OpIndia Staff -
How Trump-hater Chrissy Teigen won a follow from POTUS Biden on inauguration night to eventual unfollow a month later on Twitter.

West Bengal: CID detains Bangladeshi national for the bomb attack on Minister Jakir Hossain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jakir Hossain is being treated in a government hospital in Kolkata after receiving serious injuries in the attack.

Yogi Adityanath to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami, two women who battled all odds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Manya Singh's father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,826FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com