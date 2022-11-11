On Thursday, several Congress leaders were seen brandishing swords during the so-called celebration of Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan at Bengaluru. The local Congress leaders carried swords in the celebration processions despite the fact that the use of any sort of weapons during religious functions is banned in Karnataka.

According to local media reports, local Congress leaders wielded swords during Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Thursday in Guddadhalli, Kantaka’s capital.

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, addressed the media while holding a sword.

The Congress MLA tweeted pictures from the reported celebration and wrote, “The Mysore Tiger Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations organized by leaders Nawaz Pasha and others at Guddahalli Auto Station under JJR Nagar Ward of Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency and wished him well. Local Congress leaders were present on this occasion.”

ಚಾಮರಾಜಪೇಟೆ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಜೆಜೆಆರ್ ನಗರ ವಾರ್ಡ್ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯ ಗುಡ್ಡದಹಳ್ಳಿ ಆಟೋ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ನವಾಜ್ ಪಾಶ ಮತ್ತಿತರರು ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ಮೈಸೂರು ಹುಲಿ ಹಜ್ರತ್ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಸುಲ್ತಾನ್ ಜಯಂತಿ ಆಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ, ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದೆ.



ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡರು ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಹಾಜರಿದ್ದರು. pic.twitter.com/B3J6SYKAEY — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) November 10, 2022

In one of the pictures tweeted by MLA Khan, he can be seen holding a sword.

Image tweeted by Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Notably, Tipu Sultan, the Islamic tyrant has been a subject of contention in the state, particularly since 2015, when the BJP and the Congress fought over the need to commemorate the 18th-century ruler’s birth anniversary.

During the Congress’s rule in 2017, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the Tipu Jayanti celebration on November 10th.

Ananthkumar Hegde, a former Union minister from Uttara Kannada, condemned the state government’s decision to commemorate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in 2018.

Notably, on July 5, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Bengaluru office and residence of Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Karnataka. Based on the Enforcement Directorate’s report, ACB officials also registered a case against Khan in the disproportionate assets case.

About Tipu Sultan, a mass murderer who slaughtered and forcefully converted Hindus

Tipu Sultan who is often dubbed as a warrior and freedom fighter of India by the left-liberal ecosystem and Islamists was a known Hindu hater who had openly declared that he would wage a Jihad against Hindus. Remnants of Tipu’s murderous assaults in, like in Kodagu, may still be seen in the region today. The Malabar city of Kozhikode bore the brunt of his attacks. The destruction in Kozhikode was so profound that it permanently altered the town’s fabric. In the city, there were about 7,000 Brahmin families and many more Hindu households. Tipu slaughtered about 2,000 of them, forcing many of the survivors to flee into the jungles.

To this day, the Mandyam Iyengars do not celebrate the festival of Deepavali, because over 700 members of their community were slaughtered on Tipu Sultan’s orders on the day of the festival.

One of the most widely held beliefs is that Tipu was a patriot who fought the British. Tipu Sultan’s various correspondences with the French are kept at the India Office in London and reveal how he conspired with them to drive out the British and partition India. Tipu also asked Afghanistan’s King Zaman Shah to invade India and aid the Islamic cause.