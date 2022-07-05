Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: ACB books Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets case,...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: ACB books Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets case, raids his 2 offices and 3 residential properties

OpIndia Staff
ACB books Congress' BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets case
Image Source- Twitter ANI
3

On Tuesday, July 5, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the residence and office of Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The ACB officials also registered a case against Khan in the disproportionate assets case and booked him based on Enforcement Directorate’s report.

According to the reports, the ACB officials raided 2 offices and 3 residential properties of Khan which include his residence in the Bengaluru Cantonment area, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiv Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari, and National Travels Office in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru.

The officials have recovered several documents from the office and residential premises of Khan pertaining to the case. Reports mention that the officials are verifying the documents and are examining their relevance. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been a 4-time MLA of Chamrajpet Constituency and has served as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies during the HD Kumaraswamy government.

It is important to note that Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been on the ED’s radar for a long time, and has been raided in the past. In the year 2021, the Congress leader was raided by the ED in Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scheme in which thousands of investors were allegedly cheated in the name of halal investment that went bust in June 2019.

Reportedly, as the ACP officials raided the premises belonging to Khan on Tuesday, supporters of the MLA gathered in front of his residence in Bengaluru and staged a protest. They also accused the government of deliberately targeting Khan. However, the Police dispersed the protesters citing Karnataka High Court directions against protests within city limits.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka: Islamists share a stabbing incident at Chitradurga with a fake communal angle, here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

CM Eknath Shinde narrates the ‘worst’ 2.5 years with MVA, says ‘Shiv Sainiks could not speak about Hindutva, Veer Savarkar’

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Kapil Mishra receives death threats days after he visits slain Hindu Kanhaiya Lal’s family, one Akbar Alam threatens to shoot him dead

OpIndia Staff -

‘Liberals’, Islamist apologists rally behind Sushant Singh’s Team Saath, demand ‘unsuspension’ of Twitter account which indulges in targeted harassment

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Muslim community in Garhwa got school prayer changed as ‘they are 75% of population’, even stopped children from folding hands

OpIndia Staff -

Indian High Commission appeals to Canadian authorities to stop screening of Hinduphobic film ‘Kaali’

OpIndia Staff -

Ajmer Dargah’s Khadim Salman Chishti threatens to kill Nupur Sharma, offers his own house as bounty to anyone who murders her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh police tries to arrest Zee News journalist from Ghaziabad for mistake in airing news related to Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Amravati chemist murder: Police Commissioner denies reports of a cover-up, says official statement wasn’t given earlier because it was a “blind and sensitive” case

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Hindu Sena president gets death threats from Islamists in India and Pakistan after organising Hanuman Chalisa event to support Nupur Sharma and Naveen...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,100FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com