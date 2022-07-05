On Tuesday, July 5, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the residence and office of Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The ACB officials also registered a case against Khan in the disproportionate assets case and booked him based on Enforcement Directorate’s report.

According to the reports, the ACB officials raided 2 offices and 3 residential properties of Khan which include his residence in the Bengaluru Cantonment area, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiv Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari, and National Travels Office in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru.

Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are currently underway at 2 offices & 3 residences of Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: ACB officials



(Visuals from his Bengaluru residence)



Source: ACB pic.twitter.com/uZ1jMdssGJ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The officials have recovered several documents from the office and residential premises of Khan pertaining to the case. Reports mention that the officials are verifying the documents and are examining their relevance. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been a 4-time MLA of Chamrajpet Constituency and has served as the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies during the HD Kumaraswamy government.

It is important to note that Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been on the ED’s radar for a long time, and has been raided in the past. In the year 2021, the Congress leader was raided by the ED in Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scheme in which thousands of investors were allegedly cheated in the name of halal investment that went bust in June 2019.

Reportedly, as the ACP officials raided the premises belonging to Khan on Tuesday, supporters of the MLA gathered in front of his residence in Bengaluru and staged a protest. They also accused the government of deliberately targeting Khan. However, the Police dispersed the protesters citing Karnataka High Court directions against protests within city limits.