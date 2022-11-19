Islamists abuse Aamir Khan over daughter's engagement with a Hindu

On Friday (November 19), Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was abused by Islamists with the choicest of expletives after the images of his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with her long-time Hindu boyfriend Nupur Shikhare went viral on social media.

Ira and Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, got engaged in Mumbai and the event was attended by Aamir’s ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well his new ‘romantic interest’ Fatima Sana Sheikh. The duo have been in a relationship for over two years.

After the engagement concluded and images of the event surfaced on social media, Aamir Khan was abused for allowing his ‘Muslim daughter’ to be partners with a ‘Hindu man.’

“Aamir G*andu change your Muslim name,” wrote one Masab Khan. Another Islamist claimed in Urdu that the inter-faith engagement between the Bollywood actor’s daughter and her Hindu partner was the consequence of his adulterous behaviour.

“Shame on her,” remarked one Islamist. One Mohammed Arshad Raza insinuated that Aamir Khan forgot (all rules of the Islamic Faith) after acting in the movie ‘Ghajini’ where the protagonist was shown to have short-term memory loss.

One Mohammed Waheed Pasha asserted that Aamir Khan was never a ‘real Muslim’ and that he was an idolator (mushrik), based on his daughter’s engagement with a non-Muslim man.

“Indian Muslims are Muslims by name… They even marry kafirs (a derogatory term for non-Muslim communities),” wrote one Atif Cheema. Besides, there were comments labelling Aamir Khan as ‘g*ndu’ and wondering whether Ira Khan dawned an underwear for the engagement.

“Let you face the wrath of Allah, mother f*cker,” Mushtaq went on a vitriolic tirade. Another Islamist named Nadeem lamented, “Only this (engagement between a Muslim and a non-Muslim) was left to see.”

Besides cursing the Bollywood actor, one Islamist even went to the extent of labelling the engagement between Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare as ‘Sanghi jihad.’ Some even suggested that it was a case of ‘love jihad’ and ‘reverse love jihad.’.

For starters, Nupur didn’t pretend to be a Muslim while courting Ira i.e. no angle of impersonation or identity fraud. At the same time, he did not force her to convert to Hinduism.

Under Indian Constitutional provisions, two mutually consenting adults can marry each other as long as the above two-mentioned crimes of identity fraud and forced conversion is not committted.