Days after a disturbing case of human sacrifice and black magic was uncovered in the state of Kerala, the son of one of the victim women who were killed brutally by the accused, alleged that the state is not taking the matter seriously. Selvaraj, son of Padma who was found to have been murdered as a part of a gruesome black magic ritual carried out by Md Shafi, said that he has been waiting for the mortal remains of his mother but the government is not helping him in the matter.

Two women named Padma and Rosily were murdered in September and June respectively and their body parts were severed and buried at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district. The two were murdered by Mohammed Shafi (agent), BhagavalSingh, and his wife Laila to gain economic prosperity in life. However, both incidents had come to light on October 11.

As reported earlier, Padma worked as a lottery dealer and the entire case of human sacrifice had come to light after Sevalraj filed a missing complaint about her mother, who he said hadn’t called for the past several days. The complaint was filed by Sevalraj on September 28. After arriving in Kerala on September 28 in search of his mother, Selvaraj, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri, has been sharing rented accommodation with his aunt Palani Amma in Kochi.

Kerala government not taking the matter seriously

“I have met Kerala chief minister twice. He is not taking the case seriously. Even after filing a complaint, the officials are not helping us. DNA test should be done and the dead body should be released soon”, Sevalraj said on October 31.

According to reports, the mortal remains of Padma (killed in September) and another victim Roselin (killed in June) are kept in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital mortuary. The dead bodies will be handed over to their family members after DNA tests are completed. However, Sevalraj said that there is no clarity on when the DNA tests will be done.

“Mine and my elder brother’s blood samples were taken for the DNA test on October 13. Since then I have been enquiring to the police when will the tests be finished. Till now, I haven’t received any information regarding a date”, Sevalraj was quoted. The DNA test was just being performed to confirm Padma’s identity after her body was sliced into 56 pieces by the defendants.

Sevalraj also accused the state government and said that the accused would continue to commit these types of crimes when they would be released. “We came from Tamil Nadu and are suffering in Kerala. After the death of my mother, there was no help from the government. I am sure that the killers of my mother will commit these types of crimes when they come out”, he said.

Sevalraj has no money to even afford a lawyer

Selvaraj, who used to work in an IT firm in Chennai, has lost his job as a result of the lengthy leave he had to take after his mother went missing in September. After reports of Padma’s murder surfaced, more than ten of her family members traveled to Kochi. Others have returned, but the son of the deceased said that he will not return without his mother. He also said that he has no money to hire a lawyer for the case.

He has written a letter to Kerala’s Chief Minister, stating that he has been struggling to survive without work and money. He has also asked the government to release his mother’s body as soon as possible. “I don’t have the ability to pay for a lawyer for the case. It is not even possible to perform the last rites of my mother. Already lost over Rs 60,000 to stay in Kerala. I also lost my job due to pursuing the case”, Sevalraj said.

The accused in the shocking human sacrifice case in Kerala had subjected the two women to gruesome tortures, including chopping off one of their breasts and cutting the other’s body into 56 pieces. While investigating the case, the Special Investigation Team discovered 40 grams of gold taken from the body of the second victim Padma and mortgaged with a pawnbroker in Ernakulam by the main accused Shafi.