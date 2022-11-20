Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and MP Farooq Abdullah said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Farooq Abdullah added that some people call Lord Ram just their own, but he is the God of the world. Farooq Abdullah said this while addressing an event in Akhnoor, Jammu, on 19th November 2022, while launching an attack on BJP, saying that the party alleges attacks on Hindus during elections.

“They will use ‘Hindu khatre mai hain‘ (Hindus are in danger) a lot during the elections… but I request you to not fall prey to it”, Farooq Abdullah said without naming BJP. He said that no religion is bad, and it is humans who are corrupt, not a religion.

Farooq Abdullah said, “I would like to request you all, especially the mothers and sisters here, to understand that today there is no fight of temple and mosque. I want to tell them, who assume that Lord Ram is just theirs, that Lord Ram is the God of the whole world. He is not just the Lord of Hindus but he is the God of all including those who don’t believe in any God.”

Farooq Abdullah further said, “We call Allah Rab-ul-Alamin which means that he is the God of all. Those who believe, believe. those who don’t, don’t. But I want to tell this thing to them, who simply sit and say that Ram is only ours, that Ram is not just yours, but he is of all. So, when Ram is for all, then we must understand that we should walk together. We should strengthen not only ourselves but also our faith. We will be ruined if we step back from our faith.”

Farooq Abdullah added, “Teach religion to kids properly. No religion teaches us to commit theft or rape. All they ask us to do is to walk on the correct path. You take any religious book including Guru Granth Sahib of Guru Nanak Dev. See how he talks of unity in that book. No religion is bad. Humans are bad. If I learn my religion and understand it, I will not see other religions to be bad. If I don’t know my own religion then how can I know the other religions? I appeal to you all. They will use this in the elections and they will tell you that Hindus are in danger. Who is in danger? There is 70 to 80 percent of Hindus in the country. Why should they be afraid? Fear those who try to create dangers in society. Choose the proper path. Ask the almighty to show us the proper path. Because he is the one who guides. And in the end, we all go to him however long we live. This life is very short even if someone lives for two hundred years.”

During this, Farooq Abdullah also said that he will contest the next assembly elections, no matter when the elections are held. At the same time, he said that unless the central government rules the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, peace will not be restored in the state. Farooq Abdullah also said that his party never sided with Pakistan.

Farooq Abdullah stepped down from the post of president of National Conference on Friday. Following his surprise decision, the party has stared the process to elect a new leader.