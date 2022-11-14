On Sunday (November 13), a case was lodged against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad for assaulting, and shoving BJP Mahila Morcha (Maharashtra) Vice-President Rida Rashid in Mumbra.

As per reports, the incident occurred after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated a new bridge in Mumbra. Awhad, who serves as the MLA from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency, was also present during the event.

When Rida Rashid was approaching the car of Chief Minister Shinde, she crossed paths with the NCP leader. In a video shared by the BJP Mahila Morcha VP, Awhad is seen pushing Rashid aside while saying something.

In a tweet, the BJP leader wrote, “NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad insulted me openly, holding me by my hand and pushing me saying, “What are you doing here?” I am a woman, who is being insulted publicly in this manner. The police administration should take action on it.”

A First Information Report (FIR) was thus registered at the Mumbra police station, based on the complaint of Rashid. Jitendra Awhad was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Screengrab of the FIR against Jitendra Awhad

While speaking about the incident, Rida Rashid stated, “Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji and the CM is coming.”

The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. “There was a lot of crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came.”

Rashid pointed out, “A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted me. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Jitendra Awhad

While reacting to the development, the NCP MLA tweeted, “Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours and that too under Section 354. I will fight against this police brutality…I have decided to resign from my MLA post. I cannot see the murder of democracy with my eyes.”

Jitendra Awhad was arrested for stopping a show of movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’

The NCP MLA was recently arrested by Vartak Nagar police in Thane on Friday (November 11) for forcibly the show of a Marathi film titled ‘Har Har Mahadev’. On November 8, the police registered a case against Awhad and his supporters for disrupting the movie screening on the previous day.

Former minister Jitendra Awhad and some other NCP leaders in Maharashtra claimed that the movie was a distortion of history. They alleged that Jedhes, Bandals, and Baji Prabhu Deshpande were never against Shivaji Maharaj.

Moreover, Jitendra Awhad has said that the current wave of making films on the events in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was based on history as told by Babasaheb Purandare. He was later released on bail.