Muslim ‘intellectuals’ meet Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, peddle victimhood, discuss UAPA and ‘protection of Waqf’

Dubbed as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress kickstarted its 3,570-km march from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 this year. The march will last over 5 months and will cover 12 States before terminating at Srinagar. Currently, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is moving past Telangana, where Muslim “intellectuals” and leaders aired their grievances to Rahul Gandhi. In Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi also delivered a speech from a temporary stage erected in front of Charminar Mosque, a stronghold of AIMIM.

After lunch, at Hanumannagar, Rahul Gandhi interacted with a delegation of Muslim intellectuals, including senior advocates, educationists, retired bureaucrats, leaders of community organisations, social activists, writers, employee representatives and professionals from different fields. These Muslim ‘intellectuals’ reaffirmed their faith in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, there were several issues discussed between the Muslim intellectuals and Rahul Gandhi ranging from the supposed persecution of the Muslim community to the preservation and protection of Waqf properties.

An educationalist called Farhana Khan told the media that Rahul Gandhi gave several “assurances” that seemed genuine to her. We have given representations on many issues, including about security for Wakf properties, which are being looted by leaders and politicians.”

Saba Quadri, a social worker, said, “Muslims have been under attack always. On whether Congress would protect Muslims if it comes to power, he said that Congress has always been a secular party and I will stand by its ideology.”

Former special chief secretary Shafiquzzaman and Senior High Court advocate Qudsia Tabassum raised contentious issues that have seen increased decibels within the Muslim community to further a victimhood narrative after several Islamists have been arrested, especially in the Delhi Riots case. Quasi Tabassum reportedly spoke to Rahul Gandhi about the “misuse” of UAPA, under which many Muslims are being “victimised”. She alleged that sections of UAPA are being used to deprive Muslims of basic fundamental rights and demanded an end to “harassment of Muslims”. Shafiquzzaman, on the other hand, furthered the usual trope of Muslims being under attack from the police. Interestingly, he also said that Congress should have better Muslim representation and local leadership.

According to a report by Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi heard these “concerns” patiently. What is far more troubling is that it appears that Rahul Gandhi has committed to diluting UAPA, in accordance with the demands of the Muslim leaders. Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi agreed that the UAPA and other laws were being abused to target sections of society. He said Congress would address the issues raised by the community leaders.

Interestingly, only recently, former Supreme Court Justice Lokur released a “Citizens Report” where the investigation into the Delhi Riots were misrepresented to demand the dilution of UAPA, under which, several Islamists are being tried for the rampant and planned violence against Hindus in Northeast Delhi in 2020. While talking about Chargesheet 59, which is a 17,000-word chargesheet, the report by Justice Lokur and others only focuses on how UAPA should not be applicable to the speeches made by Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others in an attempt to dilute their offences.

Rahul Gandhi remains mute when Christian priest teaching him about Jesus, insults Hindu deities, had earlier said ‘Bharat Mata can give scabies’

On September 9, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi met a rabid anti-Hindu pastor, George Ponnaiah, as part of his ambitious mass mobilisation programme‘ Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Rahul Gandhi was seen learning about Jesus Christ from the pastor. “But, He is not God? Or is he God? Jesus is also God?”

A man in the background was heard explaining how the connection between Jesus Christ and God using the different states of water. “It is Like water, which is in 3 states – solid, liquid and gaseous form.”

He then proceeded to explain that Jesus Christ is God and also the son of God. “So, Jesus Christ is a form of God?” inquired Rahul Gandhi. At that point, Father George Ponnaiah intervened and claimed that Jesus is the ‘real God’, unlike ‘Sakthi & other Hindu gods. The rabid Hindu hater said, “He (Jesus Christ) is a real God, revealed as a human person. Not like Sakthi and all.” Rahul Gandhi had remained a mute spectator while Hindu faith was insulted by the Padre.

Earlier, the same pastor that Rahul Gandhi met, had insulted Bharat Mata claiming that she causes “scabies” and had also threatened the Hindu community. “We are now the majority (in the Kanyakumari district) from 42 per cent we have crossed 62 per cent. Soon we would be 70 per cent. You cannot stop us. I am saying this as a warning to my Hindu brothers”, the pastor had said earlier.