Following the elections of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Zahida Khan, MLA from the Kaman and Minister of State for Education in Rajasthan, met with the elected vice-chairman of the market committee and other public representatives. A video of this meeting has gone viral on social media, with Zahida Khan saying that flowers will not work and something more is required.

“Foolon Se Kaam Nahi Chalega, Aaj Toh Pakka Kaam Kar Ke Jaungi,” she remarked in the viral video. Following this, Zahida Khan was garlanded with currency notes of Rs 500 amounting to 51 thousand rupees. Zahida gladly accepted the garland; now the video has gone viral all over the internet.

Condemning this, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party candidate from Kaman in the previous election, Jawahar Bedham, has requested that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should look into the case. He stated that this is what the Congress government wants, and that this is a blatant case of plundering public money. He stated that no work gets done in Kaman until a ‘Nazrana’ (Gift) is given to the representatives.

On Friday, minister Zahida Khan arrived to meet the office bearers elected in the Krishi Mandi Committee elections. Ram Mohan Khandelwal was elected as the Vice President of the committee. After minister Zahida Khan ridiculed the floral garland, Vice President Ram Mohan Khandelwal and other traders discussed among themselves how to pacify the minister.

Following that, market traders greeted Minister Zahida Khan by presenting her with a garland of 500 currency notes. The garland is valued at around 51 thousand rupees. Traders are now claiming that Minister Zahida was complaining as a joke. Following the event, minister Zahida’s husband Jalees Khan issued a statement in which he stated that the minister and Rammohan have a brother-sister relationship.